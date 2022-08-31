Illawarra Mercury
One dies, three injured in Sussex Inlet house fire

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:50am, first published 1:00am
Picture by Adam McLean

One man has died, and three others injured in a house fire at Sussex Inlet this morning.

