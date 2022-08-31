One dies, three injured in Sussex Inlet house fire

One man has died, and three others injured in a house fire at Sussex Inlet this morning.
Two neighbours were on the scene at Boatharbour Drive first and rescued a man from the already alight home.
They performed CPR until emergency services took over, but, the man - believed to be aged in his 70s - died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
One neighbour, also a man in his 70s, was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
He suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his arms.
A second neighbour - a 46-year-old man - was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with minor injuries, including lacerations to his hands.
Another man, aged in his 60s, was treated for smoke inhalation and was also taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
"This is a very tragic incident and we pass on our best wishes to the family at this time," NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Lahene said.
NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused minor damage to the home.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.
Inquiries have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
