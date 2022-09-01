From loud shirts and ties to mismatched socks to combs and brushes for balding men, Australian men have dresser drawers stacked to the brim with well-meaning but useless Father's Day gifts.
The honouring and celebration of a man's biological and paternal bond with a young or grown child often presents a dilemma.
So what do we get Dad for Father's Day?
Sometimes a daily presence, sometimes far away, dads play a special role in the core and extended family, the nurturer, champion and gatekeeper of a family.
For those families and dads who are separated by distance or circumstance, a gift that celebrates your special bond - such as a framed photograph or keepsake will be cherished.
Many office desks are adorned with Dad mugs and snapshots in time.
Relationships Australia Support for Fathers co-ordinator Dominic Alford says Father's Day is a time for sharing both celebration and reflection - and that the value of any gift is in its meaning rather than simply the financial outlay.
"A small momento shows you are thinking of Dad as much as a lovely extravagant gift," Dominic said.
"Or experiences such as a picnic or Sunday drive and day out together are a great way to continue to celebrate the bond between a dad and his family.
"We live in a world where time is so limited, and we have so many competing priorities - a gift where time and togetherness create memories that last forever."
How do you get the most out of Father's Day activities with Dad - whether a bike ride, a lunch cruise, or an experience adventure?
Dominic said organisation was key.
"For kids who don't have much time with Dad, the key is to make sure that everything is planned and organised," he said.
"That way, the time together - whether a fishing adventure, day at the zoo or the footy, in an escape room or even indoor skydiving - is made the most of.
When you are prepared, then the time spent is purely focused on dad and kids."
Activities together are bonding experiences; however, there are times when a dad can't be with his kids.
This is where technology plays a great role - using tablets and mobile devices to speak with each other - to share stories and even play games together.
"Write letters, record your voice or read stories over the phone," Dominic said.
Lacking inspiration for a gift to share with Dad on the day?
Is he a sports fan or player, a reader or wine buff, a technology geek or a car fan?
If you are separated by distance, consider a gift that reminds him of your love and bond - aside from loud shirts and ties.
Spend a few moments trying to find just the right acitivity for you and dad to spend some time together. Just make sure it is an activity that your dad enjoys - after all, it is his day!
[Suicide] impacts the whole family network, the schools and the wider community.- Alana Pund, general manager mental health and wellbeing, Gateway Health
World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 aims to raise awareness about the impacts of suicide and its effects on communities of those lost, as well as survivors, their families and friends.
In Australia, those most at risk are vulnerable communities, said Alana Pund, general manager of mental health and wellbeing at Gateway Health, a regional community health organisation.
"LGBTQI+, Aboriginal communities, newly arrived communities, youth, and people struggling with drug or alcohol addictions and mental health conditions, family violence, financial stress, relationship pressures, and those dealing with natural disasters," Ms Pund said.
While some groups, including Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples and those who live in rural areas, have higher rates of suicide, Ms Pund said the risk factors that contribute to the more than 3000 deaths by suicide per year in Australia don't discriminate.
This has a flow-on effect on friends, families, colleagues and communities and can make those affected more likely to consider suicide. "It impacts the whole family network, the schools and the wider community. Those impacted by suicide are more likely to consider suicide, so there may be more than one suicide," she said.
This year's theme is 'Creating hope through action,' continuing the International Association for Suicide Prevention's message to "encourage and empower people to take action to further prevent suicide around the world".
Taking action can be as simple as reaching out, whether that's reaching out to someone you feel might be at risk or asking for help.
"I think that making sure we destigmatise reaching out is the key and making sure that people know that they can talk to somebody and there are services available," Ms Pund said.
"Don't be afraid to call Lifeline or Beyond Blue or get on their websites to find resources in your area. But also talk to someone. They might be the right person, or they may be able to find the right information."