A time for sharing: Both celebration and reflection, says Relationships Australia Support for Fathers co-ordinator Dominic Alford. Photo: Shutterstock

From loud shirts and ties to mismatched socks to combs and brushes for balding men, Australian men have dresser drawers stacked to the brim with well-meaning but useless Father's Day gifts.

The honouring and celebration of a man's biological and paternal bond with a young or grown child often presents a dilemma.

So what do we get Dad for Father's Day?

Sometimes a daily presence, sometimes far away, dads play a special role in the core and extended family, the nurturer, champion and gatekeeper of a family.

For those families and dads who are separated by distance or circumstance, a gift that celebrates your special bond - such as a framed photograph or keepsake will be cherished.

Many office desks are adorned with Dad mugs and snapshots in time.

Relationships Australia Support for Fathers co-ordinator Dominic Alford says Father's Day is a time for sharing both celebration and reflection - and that the value of any gift is in its meaning rather than simply the financial outlay.

"A small momento shows you are thinking of Dad as much as a lovely extravagant gift," Dominic said.

"Or experiences such as a picnic or Sunday drive and day out together are a great way to continue to celebrate the bond between a dad and his family.

"We live in a world where time is so limited, and we have so many competing priorities - a gift where time and togetherness create memories that last forever."

How do you get the most out of Father's Day activities with Dad - whether a bike ride, a lunch cruise, or an experience adventure?

Dominic said organisation was key.

"For kids who don't have much time with Dad, the key is to make sure that everything is planned and organised," he said.

"That way, the time together - whether a fishing adventure, day at the zoo or the footy, in an escape room or even indoor skydiving - is made the most of.



When you are prepared, then the time spent is purely focused on dad and kids."

Activities together are bonding experiences; however, there are times when a dad can't be with his kids.

This is where technology plays a great role - using tablets and mobile devices to speak with each other - to share stories and even play games together.

"Write letters, record your voice or read stories over the phone," Dominic said.

Lacking inspiration for a gift to share with Dad on the day?



Is he a sports fan or player, a reader or wine buff, a technology geek or a car fan?

If you are separated by distance, consider a gift that reminds him of your love and bond - aside from loud shirts and ties.