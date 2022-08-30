The Hawks have added a second Illawarra talent to their roster, after announcing the signing of Harry Morris as a development player on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
Morris joins fan favourite Lachlan Dent as homegrown talents at the club, with the next NBL season tipping off in early October.
The stretch forward impressed for the Hawks during the recent NBl1 East campaign, averaging 17 points and six rebounds, while shooting at 39 per cent from three-point range. His record included a season-high 40 points against Albury Wodonga this season.
Morris was one of two new development players announced on Wednesday, alongside William "Davo" Hickey.
A product of the Sydney Comets system, Hickey has previously been a development player with South East Melbourne Phoenix and Melbourne United, and heads to Wollongong after a NBL1 South season with Casey Cavaliers where he averaged 18 points per game this season.
The additions of Morris and Hockey follow the recent arrivals of George King and Justin Robinson in Wollongong. The Hawks now have just one roster spot to fill before the 2022/23 NBL season.
"Harry has had a great NBL1 season and has more than earned his position on the roster. The Illawarra region continues to nurture elite junior talent, and it is great to see local athletes like Harry and Lachie Dent get their opportunity to represent their home program," Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas said.
"Davo is a player we have watched with interest over the years. He is an exciting talent with a unique feel for the game, and we look forward to continuing to develop and refine his skill set."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.