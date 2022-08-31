Does your household stick to expiry dates on food packaging or are you happy to scrape a bit of mould off the cheese or cauliflower?
UOW's nutritional epidemiologist Professor Karen Charlton, says if it looks OK and smells OK, then it's probably safe to eat.
Advertisement
In Australia as in most other countries, food has to be labelled as safe for human consumption.
"Perishable items like meat, dairy, yoghurt and washed salad have a used by date as a safety net for manufacturers, but you can often buy these goods at a cheaper price within days of the recommended date of consumption," Professor, Karen Charlton said.
"Items with best before dates have a longer shelf life, meaning they can still be used but may not be as fresh as when they were first purchased.
Professor Charlton said best before dates are just a guide and consumers can determine by look, taste and smell if food is safe to eat.
"Bread can have either a best before or baked on date, but if it's mouldy or stale, you know not to eat it.
"Tinned goods don't have a best before date because they are heated at temperatures that will kill any micro-organisms that would lead to bacteria.
Professor Charlton said the general public don't understand nutrition labels and many don't know the difference between 'used by' or 'best before' dates.
"Eggs have a best before date, but it depends on when the egg was laid. Milk is an easy one because you can smell it, it's sour," she said.
"Packaged fruit and vegetables have a best before date, but unpackaged items like carrots, apples and potatoes don't."
A lot of household food waste is about bad menu planning. One in five food items from a household grocery bag shop, ends up in the bin.
"Fresh produce often gets thrown out, if it's on its way out, rather than being used up in the evening meal," she said.
Professor Charlton said consumers need to take more responsibility about the way they handle food and use by dates recommended by manufacturers.
"Pre-prepared food in supermarkets have a used by date, frozen meals have a best before date.
"Takeaway food from a restaurant does not have a used by date or pies from a bakery."
Professor Charlton said high protein food like chicken, fish and dairy can cause nasty food poisoning if not cooked and eaten in time.
Advertisement
"Bacteria like protein, but not foods with high water, sugar or salt content.
"Many more people are struggling these days with the cost of groceries and consumers would benefit from thinking differently about food consumption.
"Instead of throwing away fresh food, plan your weekly shop to buy only what you will use. Get brave at cooking and consider different storage options to extend the life of groceries."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.