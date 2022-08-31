No one was injured after single vehicle crash into a street light on the Princes Highway at Bulli Tops on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services arrived at the scene about 5pm Tuesday following reports of the crash approaching Bulli Pass.
Advertisement
Traffic was heavily impacted approaching Sydney as one lane was closed while the street light and debris was removed.
Read more:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.