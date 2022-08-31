Illawarra Mercury
No one injured after Ute wipes out pole at Princes Highway, Bulli Tops

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:30am
The scene of the crash at Bulli Tops on Tuesday evening. Picture: NSW Police Force.

No one was injured after single vehicle crash into a street light on the Princes Highway at Bulli Tops on Tuesday evening.

