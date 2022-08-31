A Wollongong shopping centre will soon become an unlikely location for a new rooftop garden - and where native bees can find sanctuary from pesky European invaders.
The Bee Team, a not-for-profit organisation run by Conor Teevan, is all about addressing the decline in native bee population, given their significant role in the ecosystem.
Team member, Jared Huk, is all too excited to see the passion project slowly taking shape.
"We are going to start with five hives of native bees, Tetragonula Carbonaria, which are also stingless, so that's great for people visiting," he said.
Mr Huk said the project aims at protection of the local species which often faces fierce competition from its European counterparts.
"We will plant all native flora, which will also be good for some Australian insects that depend on our plants for survival," the 37-year-old said.
The sanctuary will not only function as a stroll-through garden but also an educational area with organised information sessions on Illawarra's rich flora and fauna.
The information sessions will include directions on foraging native ingredients, working with honey, and making beeswax wrap to cut down on cling wrap waste.
"It's all about community engagement, we want people to go home with a valuable message that they can implement at their own personal level," Mr Huk said.
Another team member, Jacob Williams is proud to be associated with the project atop Wollongong Central.
"We are all about caring for country and as an Aboriginal man, I believe that it doesn't just mean picking up rubbish or listening to Aboriginal people speak, it means doing your bit to help the environment we love," Mr Williams said.
The setting up of the sanctuary began last week with the installation of temporary fencing and a fresh coat of paint.
"We are looking at a couple of months to get a functional garden before we can get the bees in," Mr Huk said.
The Bee Team has setup a GoFundMe page for financial help with the construction costs.
