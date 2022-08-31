Illawarra Mercury
Not-for-profit The Bee Team gets set to open rooftop bee sanctuary at Wollongong Central

Zaina Sayeda
Zaina Sayeda
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:00am
Jacob Williams and Jared Huk from the Bee Team are looking forward to setting up Illawarra's first rooftop bee sanctuary. Picture: Robert Peet

A Wollongong shopping centre will soon become an unlikely location for a new rooftop garden - and where native bees can find sanctuary from pesky European invaders.

