Kate Kennedy Newton has marked her return to bowls after more than three decades away from the sport by claiming her first tournament victory in the Major Minor Pairs for new club Wiseman Park.
Kennedy Newton and skip Helen Hallenan won four games and beat Lorna Fleuren and Carol Owen 29-15 in the 18-end final in one of the first events of the new 2022-23 season.
Kennedy Newton enjoyed bowls in her school days and after around 35 years away from the sport contacted Wiseman Park Women's Bowling Club last March looking to play competitively. Just five months later, and partnering the vastly experienced Hallenan, the duo have enjoyed an early triumph in the club championship season.
"I always wanted to come back and I'm really enjoying it again,'' Kennedy Newton said.
Hallenan was also pleased to have been paired with one of club's newest members.
"We won four games and Kate played very well," she said. "It's great to see her back involved in bowls and as a club we benefit a lot from new members joining.''
Wiseman Park's Major Minor Pairs featured 12 teams with the new champions beating Bonita Bruce and Jan Speechley in their semi, while Fleuren and the experienced Owen overcame Marilyn Taylor and Helen Garbutt to make the decider.
The Wiseman Park ladies have also commenced their 2022-23 Major Singles, while the focus for all Districts clubs over the next few weeks is the women's pennants competition which began in four grades last week.
Meanwhile, in round three of Illawarra men's pennants, Woonona posted its first win by edging out Figtree Sports (No 1) 59-53 (8-2). Woonona won just the one rink; skip Paul Robertson and partners 24-13 against Denis Cooper, but it was enough to ensure a master board victory.
Steve Simeon beat Warren Hamilton 19-18 and Matty Miles defeated Jared Hamilton 21-17 in excellent matches, but Robertson's 11-shot win proved enough for Woonona's first victory of the bowls season.
Towradgi remain undefeated following a hard-fought 62-58 (9-1) home victory over Figtree No 2. Robbie Warren's Towradgi rink beat Tim Love 22-16 and Shane Garvey returned from COVID to edge out Adrian Jones 19-17, while Gordon Young's Figtree side had a tight 25-21 win over Anthony Jones.
In the other games, Warilla remain unbeaten following an 80-38 (10-0) win over Albion Park, while Kiama thrashed Corrimal 89-43 (10-0).
In this Saturday's round four, Warilla host Kiama, Albion Park welcome Woonona, Figtree (2) are at home to Corrimal and Towradgi host Figtree No 1. Ladder: Warilla 29, Towradgi 27, Kiama 20, Corrimal 18, Figtree (1) 12, Woonona 10, Figtree (2) 3, Albion Park 2.
Dapto Citizens' Ricci-Rose Hampton and Warilla recruit Travis Moran helped the NSW Junior Blues to a stunning victory over arch-rivals Queensland in their recent Test series at Chermside BC.
The five-Test series featured Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours with Hampton and Moran playing two disciplines each as the NSW Boys and Girls combined for 3.5 tests to 1.5 victory on opposition soil. Hampton played Triples and Fours with Moran selected in Singles and Triples with both teenagers impressing in one of their biggest events in their representative careers.
NSW Juniors manager/coach Chrissie Pavlov said the spirit within the squad played a role in the Blues' impressive display.
''The players are all very close," she said. "We saw it from the April camp we held that they've become friends and these friendships are often ones they'll keep for a very long time.''
It's been a big few weeks for the region's representative bowlers with series against Victoria and Queensland in various formats including Men's and Women's Open, Seniors, Over 40s, U25s and U18s.
Bad weather at Taren Point BC frustratingly forced the third Test between NSW and Queensland in men's and women's Open, Over 40s, and U25s to be cancelled with the series finely balanced.
Illawarra-based bowlers featured in a number of Blues teams including John Green (Men's Over 40s), Matt Miles, Jesse Noronha and Corey Wedlock (Men's Open); Kay Moran and Dawn Hayman (Women's Open) and Jayden Gebbie for the Men's Under 25s.
With no third Test played, NSW won the Open Men's series 2-0; while the Women's Open series, Men's and Women's Over 40s, and Men's U25s were all tied 1-1. NSW retained the shield in Men's U25s, while the NSW Men's O40s won their series on aggregate 93-73. Queensland won on aggregate 80-71 in Women's O40s.
Bowls Australia massively underestimated the following of top Victorian prospect Dylan Fisher after his opening round win over two-time Commonwealth Games Singles champion Aaron Wilson, en-route to reaching the final of the Australian Indoor Championship.
Fisher beat the Birmingham Games hero in a deciding third set tie-break of the elite knockout singles event but his supporters weren't pleased with BA's label of the win a ''major upset''. The Moonee Valley recruit is already a rising star with plenty of headline victories on his resume - a point not lost in the social media commentary.
The Mooney Valley locals and Fisher fans told BA on socials that Fisher's win was not a headline upset but a rising star on the road to success. Having returned from the slow outdoor greens in Birmingham, Wilson wasn't able to adjust to the indoor carpet at Club Tweed.
Fisher showed he belongs among the esteemed company with five wins at the championships to make the final; beaten by Jackaroos star Aron Sherriff. Aside from knocking out 'Disco' Wilson in round one, Fisher also eliminated top bowler Peter Taylor in the quarter-finals.
