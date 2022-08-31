Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Kate Kennedy Newton tastes top pairs success upon bowls return

By Mike Driscoll
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:18am
Kate Kennedy Newton and Helen Hallenan won the Wiseman Park Womens Major Minor Pairs. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Kate Kennedy Newton has marked her return to bowls after more than three decades away from the sport by claiming her first tournament victory in the Major Minor Pairs for new club Wiseman Park.

