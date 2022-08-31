The NBL 1 East season for the Illawarra Hawks men ended with a semifinal loss despite the best efforts of league MVP Kiwi Gardner.
The Hawks were beaten 106-75 by the Canberra Gunners on Saturday, who backed up the next day to beat Maitland Mustangs 76-73 in the grand final to be crowned the inaugural conference champions.
It was a disappointing end to what had been a "great" season for the Nash Al-Saadi-coached Hawks.
Before the game Al-Saadi told the Mercury his team were a good chance of downing the Gunners for the third straight time this season.
But Canberra, who finished first in the regular season, never really looked like losing Saturday's clash at Hills Basketball Stadium, and led 31-25 by quarter time.
Illawarra to its credit went on a 10-0 run early in the second quarter which saw them briefly grab the lead before the Gunners fought back to lead 51-49 at the half-time break.
While it was a tight and entertaining first half, the complexion of the game completely changed after half-time with Canberra asserting its dominance.
The Gunners went on a 13-0 scoring streak during the third quarter to open up a 21-point lead. That advantage grew out to 31 in the fourth term as they went on to outscore the Hawks 55 points to 26 in the second half.
Kiwi Gardner capped off his outstanding season for the Hawks with 31 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while Tim Coenraad shook off an early injury scare to still play 22 minutes and deliver 17 points and three rebounds.
Harry Morris added 12 points and three rebounds for Illawarra.
Al-Saadi praised his team's season, adding he expected many of the Hawks young players to come back bigger and better next season.
The coach also heaped special praise on the league's MVP Gardner. Kiwi has been exceptional all year. He is a deserving MVP winner," he said.
Gardner finished with the most points (31.94) and assists (5.89) per game.
