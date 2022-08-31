Illawarra Mercury
Hawks' Kiwi Gardner named MVP but Illawarra bow out in the NBL 1 East semis

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:11am
Illawarra Hawks guard Kiwi Gardner was named NBL 1 East MVP after finishing the season as the league's top scorer. He also had the most assists per game.

The NBL 1 East season for the Illawarra Hawks men ended with a semifinal loss despite the best efforts of league MVP Kiwi Gardner.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

