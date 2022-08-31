Both Soliola and McGrath-West were added to the side to add a bit of power to a forward-line that was slightly lacking last season. Soward said he was incredibly pleased with how his new signings have gone so far. "Tara in particular was a late signing [for the Dragons]. I went to Kogarah to watch the Harvey Normal semi-final and ended up signing a front-rower [McGrath-West] that's now playing NRLW," he said.