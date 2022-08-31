There was plenty of coverage in the Dragons' NRLW off-season about the successful re-signings of a number of their world class stars and rightly so, however the new kids on the block, Monalisa Soliola and Tara McGrath-West stepped up when the side needed them most in their brutal 16-10 win over Parramatta on Sunday.
The side were dealt a number of injury concerns during the match against the Eels. Talei Holmes, Page McGregor, Teagan Dymock and captain Kezie Apps all had individual injuries and head knocks respectively.
Advertisement
Both Soliola and McGrath-West were added to the side to add a bit of power to a forward-line that was slightly lacking last season. Soward said he was incredibly pleased with how his new signings have gone so far. "Tara in particular was a late signing [for the Dragons]. I went to Kogarah to watch the Harvey Normal semi-final and ended up signing a front-rower [McGrath-West] that's now playing NRLW," he said.
"Tara has come along really well and Monalisa has been fantastic. She played on an edge and the middle on the weekend and she played big minutes [so far this season].
Tara has come along really well and Monalisa has been fantastic.- Jamie Soward
"Those two girls in particular have come in and showed regardless of their age they can make a difference. We debuted six girls last year that were under 22 years old but those girls in particular I've been really happy with."
The Dragons will face the Roosters on Friday night in a grand final rematch at the brand-new $828 million Allianz Stadium.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.