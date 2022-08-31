Illawarra Mercury

The reality behind supply chains

By Nsw Ports Ceo Marika Calfas
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas. Picture supplied

During my 20 years in the port sector, I have had a firsthand view of the critical importance of ports to Australian society. The nation's ports are the beating heart of our economy, connected by port supply chains as the arteries servicing the needs of businesses and consumers. Without ports, we would struggle to meet our everyday needs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.