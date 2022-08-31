Illawarra Mercury
Young star Mary Fowler joins Matildas camp ahead of match against Canada

By Mohen Govender/aap
August 31 2022 - 1:40am
Young star Mary Fowler is back and preparing to do battle for the Matildas against Canada. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP Photos

Young star Mary Fowler and her Manchester City teammate Alanna Kennedy have joined the Matildas in camp ahead of Saturday's international against Canada.

