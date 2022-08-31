Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Return and Earn processing plant planned for Port Kembla

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:41am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleanaway's warehouse on Foreshore Rd, Port Kembla. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Return and Earn operator Cleanaway wants to use a Port Kembla warehouse as its base for recycling storage and processing, in the latest project seeking to use land near the harbour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.