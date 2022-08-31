Return and Earn processing plant planned for Port Kembla

Return and Earn operator Cleanaway wants to use a Port Kembla warehouse as its base for recycling storage and processing, in the latest project seeking to use land near the harbour.
Cleanaway has plans in with Wollongong City Council to use the 1800 square metre Foreshore Rd warehouse as a waste management facility for materials recovered from the Return and Earn stations around the city.
Advertisement
The warehouse is already used for automated sorting and counting of recycling material, but Cleanaway wants to expand this to "resource recovery" and storage, which would make it a waste management facility and require a new approval.
It presently sorts about 5,780 tonnes of material per year, but Cleanaway wants an environment protection licence for up to 30,000. Only 10,000 tonnes would actually be processed per year, however, the application says, with a daily throughput of about 200 tonnes.
After processing, the material would be taken offsite for recycling.
The development would create an increase of about 10 truck movements per day, the application states. Other sites had been considered but this was the most appropriate location.
The proposed development would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It would not involve any building, and complied with the requirements of the Wollongong Development Control Plan for the land which is zoned for heavy industry, the proponent said.
The application said the plant could operate "harmoniously with the surrounding land uses whilst remaining commensurate to the character of the area".
"As demonstrated through the various studies ... it is evident that the proposed increased capacity would not give rise to any significant environmental impacts on the surrounding land or land uses," it said.
"In particular, traffic, air quality and noise and vibration have all been identified as having no significant impact on surrounding development or environmental features."
air quality and noise and vibration have all been identified as having no significant impact
A risk assessment performed for Cleanaway found a preliminary hazard analysis was not necessary.
The property is shared by Cleanaway with a Hitek Steel Framing warehouse and a Cement Australia transport depot
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.