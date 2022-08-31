Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Joshua Denniss charged with attempted murder after Adina apartments assault in Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:23am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police offices established a crime scene at the Adina apartments on Tuesday. Picture: Adam McLean

A man accused of attempted murder has been named in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.