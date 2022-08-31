A man accused of attempted murder has been named in court.
Joshua Denniss, 38, appeared before Wollongong Local Court today but did not apply for bail.
Advertisement
Denniss is charged with attempted murder and cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder following an incident early in the morning on Tuesday.
That morning, Wollongong Police responded to a report of assault at 3.45am.
Officers went to the Adina apartments on Market Street and found a 47-year-old man in the reception area with serious injuries
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
Police established a crime scene and arrested Denniss at Wollongong police station a short time later.
The victim remains in a critical condition.
At the time of the alleged offence, Denniss had only been released from custody in Queensland on August 24.
Denniss had served time in prison for two offences committed in Queensland.
Denniss's solicitor Matthew Barnes said he did not have sufficient instructions from his client to make a release application before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Denniss will return to court on Thursday.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.