Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Wollongong 2022

Some nations are pulling their teams out of the UCI World Championships Wollongong 2022 due to high costs of travelling to Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With just under 20 days until the UCI World Championships gets underway in Wollongong, some nations have decided to pull some of their teams out of the race due to the increased costs and lack of resources to be able to leave their homes and travel to Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.