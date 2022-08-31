With just under 20 days until the UCI World Championships gets underway in Wollongong, some nations have decided to pull some of their teams out of the race due to the increased costs and lack of resources to be able to leave their homes and travel to Australia.
Wollongong has given the opportunity to host the pinnacle of World Championship cycling, but countries such as Ireland and New Zealand have made the tough decision not to enter teams in the event, despite this being the biggest post-COVID race on the sporting calendar.
Some riders from the United States have also been told they must pay their own way to Australia.
"In the face of hugely increased costs for targeted High-Performance events already completed and planned for the remainder of 2022, competing in Australia will stretch our resources far beyond what has been anticipated this year," he said.
The organisation's chief executive Matt McKerrow added: "With the exponential cost increases in attending events post COVID, including some we've experienced already this year where flights and accommodation have escalated by some 70-80% on previous editions, we've taken the decision to prioritise resources to other high-performance event and development activities at this time."
In New Zealand it is a similar story, with the nation's top riders told they would have to foot the bill for a potential Wollongong journey, saying it would cost more than double what Cycling New Zealand usually receive in funding in a year.
Elsewhere, budget costs at Cycling USA during an Olympic year has forced them to require discretionary picks for their elite men's and women's races to pay their own way for the World Championships.
The World Championships will begin with training and community activities on September 17, with 11 categories to be run over the following eight days of the event.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
