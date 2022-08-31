Rising star Talatau Amone has played down being hooked late in the Dragons last-start 26-24 win over wooden-spoon finishers Wests Tigers.
St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin said after the game that he took his gun five-eighth off 15 minutes before the end to give him a rest.
But it was no surprise the man known as Junior by team-mates and fans alike, was sent to the bench moments after a 'bad miss in defence".
Speaking to the Mercury ahead of the Dragons final round stoush against the Brisbane Broncos at Kogarah on Saturday afternoon, Amone said "if me coming off the field was better for the team, then that's how its got to be".
The 20-year-old Wollongong product said his aim was to keep on getting better every week and help the Dragons win games.
"At the start of the year it was a bit tough just playing consistent footy against professionals. Each week I have just been focusing on recovery. Hook and the coaching staff have helped me with that and each week it has gotten easier and easier and my body has finally adapted to the rigours of first-grade footy," Amone said.
"We were a bit clunky against the Tigers.
"It is disappointing not reaching our goal to make the finals but I guess we just want to finish it strong and built into next year.
"The last two wins were pretty gritty and to get this last win against the Broncos, who were a top four side for most of the year - to properly knock them off would end the year pretty good.
"Our goal is to knock them off and if we can do that then that's a great end to our season."
His team-mate Jack Bird is also keen to get the better of his former side Brisbane.
The Broncos, who have been entrenched in the top eight for most of the NRL season, will miss out on finals footy if they lose to the Dragons.
Even a win is not enough for the Broncos to secure their spot in the post-season, requiring Canberra to also lose to Wests Tigers to have any chance of playing in the finals.
Bird wasn't so much keen to spoil his former club's party as opposed to winning for the Dragons.
"I hate to lose. I want to win every game I play. It just happens that if we beat the Broncos they have no chance of making the finals," he said.
"They have a lot to play for but we also want to finish the season off strongly in front of our own fans.
"We vowed to win all our games after the Canberra loss [ended our finals charge]. We've won two in a row and will be gunning for three against the Broncos."
The utility had a mixed game in St George Illawarra's win over the Tigers, with Wests scoring two unanswered tries while Bird was sin-binned for 10 minutes.
"I let the team down and they got two tries on us after my sin-binning," he said.
"I knew I had to go out there and do a job and try and get the team back in a position to win the game.
"I wasn't involved enough in the first half also so I was keen to make up for it when I returned to the field.
"I'm just glad I was able to contribute and help the team win.
"I'll be doing my best to help us finish strongly with a win over the Broncos."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
