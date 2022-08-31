Well-known cyclist and Sydney-based sports journalist Rupert Guinness has issued a warning to the world's elite riders less than three weeks before heading down under for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
The Mercury columnist has urged riders to ensure all their expensive cycling gear arrives in Australia well in advance of the championships which run from September 18 to 25.
The warning comes after Guinness himself experienced baggage issues after racing in the Haute Route Alps 2022 cycling event in France last week.
Guinness arrived home in Sydney on Tuesday morning but more than 24-hours later his $12,000 bike and bike bag had still to arrive.
"Still waiting on the call saying when it is going to be delivered. I have no idea where it is, all I know is it is somewhere between Geneva and here," he said.
"This is annoying for me....but imagine how bad it would be for all those riders coming here for the worlds if their bags didn't arrive on time.
"With this in mind I'd seriously encourage world championship riders to get their bikes here even before they arrive here.
"I think this issue should at the very least be a discussion point between the UCI and cycling federations to somehow facilitate, or expedite or guarantee that bikes will arrive on time."
Guinness, who has covered 11 world road cycling championships all around the globe, said elite riders could ill-afford to be without their bikes for a couple of days heading into the world championships.
"If you are an athlete who is about to do the world championships and you arrive and have two or three days without your bike....you will be feeling pretty anxious," he said.
"Particularly with the time-trial bikes which are all set up for special dimensions, with the aero-bars and wheels and all that sort of stuff, it is not the sort of thing that you can just go and borrow a bike at the bike shop.
"All of these bikes have been bike-fitted professionally according to people's dimensions and positions, their body height and sizes and the best optimal positions for speed and comfort and all that sort of stuff ...a lot goes into a bike for an elite rider.
"If I was a rider I'd be concerned and certainly vigilant and pro-active to get the bike here early."
This is just one of the challenges facing the championships in Wollongong, with news filtering through that the worlds being so far away is a significant headache for cycling's European heartland, given the increased cost of international travel post-COVID.
On Monday evening, Cycling Ireland announced that it wouldn't be sending any riders to Wollongong, citing both the high cost of getting to Australia and the lack of guaranteed success.
Riders from New Zealand who want to race Worlds in Wollongong will also have to foot part of the bill themselves. Nations are set to announce their squads over the coming weeks.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
