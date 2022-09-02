First it was toilet paper. Then it was tissues and eggs which fell through the links in the supermarket supply chain.
The problem is, months on, Australia is still in the midst of a crippling egg shortage.
"We're continuing to monitor supply and work hard with our suppliers to improve availability and will keep customers updated on any changes," a spokesperson from supermarket giant Coles said.
Coles introduced a national temporary purchase limit on eggs a few weeks ago, restricting buyers to two packs per transaction.
Woolworths does not have a purchase limit, but, a company spokesperson said, customers might notice reduced availability right now.
An ALDI spokesperson said: "Like other retailers, we are working with our supplier partners to balance egg supply so that customers will see a return to regular stock levels as soon as possible."
The near-empty shelves in the egg section every day are driving people to alternative sources.
Leisure Coast Fruit Market and Deli co-owner, Michael Braidotti, said even though the national egg shortage is quite serious his business has fortunately been spared.
"We get a lot of phone calls asking have you got eggs and I'm happy to say that we've got eggs," he said.
Mr Braidotti gets his eggs supply from Orange and Kangaroo Valley and feels lucky to have a good relationship with his suppliers.
"There's a loyalty that exists between us which is why when others are scrambling to get eggs from anyone they can, we still know we will have eggs," he said.
The issue, Mr Braidotti believes, is a complex one with a number of factors at play.
"Chicken suppliers changed the way they do business, price of feed is going up, there are extreme labour shortages," he said.
He reckons the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better.
Kangaroo Valley Pastured Eggs owner, Kristen McLennan has been chicken farming for four years, and supplies about 4000 eggs to surrounding NSW suburbs every week.
"We supply to retailers like IGAs, butcher shops, fruit and veg shops and also to cafes and restaurants," she said.
"There's a lot of different reasons for the shortage - market instability from COVID, increase in fuel prices, increase in feed prices," she said.
The rising costs of maintaining birds have compelled people to reduce bird numbers which has resulted in a significant drop in egg production.
"Egg production is also generally slower in winter due to shorter daylight hours and temperature not being optimum for egg laying," Mrs McLennan said.
Anticipating a decreased rate of egg production, Mrs McLennan added more chickens to her usual number to make up for the eggs lost to seasonal variation.
"We have not had a shortage yet since we are at a smaller scale and all local producers also have a good number of eggs so that's where people should go if they can't find any," Mrs McLennan said.
Albion Park resident, Peter O'Connor, swears by the Kangaroo Valley eggs.
"I'm happy to pay a bit extra for quality that is good and also like to support local small businesses," he said.
