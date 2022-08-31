Wollongong council confirms it wants shark nets removed

Shark nets will be deployed off Illawarra beaches on Thursday for another summer, but Wollongong City Council has again affirmed that it does not want them.
Last year councillors unanimously agreed that the council should make a submission to a review of the Department of Primary Industries' shark management strategy and voice its opposition to the use of nets in favour of other measures.
On Wednesday, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery confirmed that this remained the council's stance on the issue, largely due to the impact on other marine wildlife.
"For every shark that's caught, there are so many more creatures that are destroyed," Cr Bradbery said.
The latest report on the shark management strategy, which reviewed the 2021-22 season, revealed 118 marine animals were caught in the shark nets off Illawarra beaches.
Seventy-one of these animals died, and 12 - or just over 10 per cent - were 'target' shark species, such as great whites, tiger sharks and bull sharks.
Eight animals were threatened or protected species, and one of these was found alive.
Cr Bradbery said the council continued to push for the removal of the nets from Wollongong's beaches.
The meshing program runs from September 1 to April 30 along 51 beaches from Newcastle to Wollongong.
These include Coledale, Austinmer, Thirroul, North Wollongong and Wollongong City beaches, as well as Wattamolla and Garie beaches in the Royal National Park.
Cr Bradbery said the emergence of better technology meant there had been an opportunity to improve the safety of beachgoers without the impact on the environment.
But Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said there were no plans to remove the nets this summer.
"As the minister responsible for shark mitigation in NSW - my priority is keeping beachgoers safe by rolling out shark nets and a number of additional technologies like SMART drumlines, shark listening stations and drones," Mr Saunders said.
"In NSW, our nets are fitted with technologies like dolphin pingers and whale alarms to deter wildlife.
"My expectation is that Department of Primary Industries contractors who inspect the nets do whatever they can to safely remove anything that does get caught in a timely matter."
A DPI spokesperson said all live animals were released as quickly as possible, and observed to make sure they actively swam away.
The spokesperson said contractors had to take "all reasonable efforts" to identify and release live animals with the least possible harm.
Contractors must photograph, record data and collect samples as required of all live animals, as well as tag target and grey nurse sharks.
A review of the state's shark management program found drones and "the resultant warnings and evacuations have undoubtedly been effective at reducing, if not 'eliminating', shark bite to water users".
The review said the data indicated SMART drumlines were having an effect but the effectiveness of shark listening stations was "not apparent".
It noted there was strong community and council sentiment to remove the shark nets and "SMART drumlines have demonstrated that they are more effective than nets at intercepting target sharks before they can interact with beachgoers".
However, the review said the nets had been effective at cutting down shark bites and the government would need to monitor the potential increase in interactions between humans and sharks if the nets were removed.
"Overall, the Shark Program has, and in its current form will continue to have, a considerable net benefit," the review said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
