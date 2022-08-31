Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong council confirms it wants shark nets removed

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:35am
A contractor checks shark nets as surfers watch on. File picture by John Veage.

Shark nets will be deployed off Illawarra beaches on Thursday for another summer, but Wollongong City Council has again affirmed that it does not want them.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

