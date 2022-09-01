Often with the onset of spring people feel the need to shed kilo's from the waist or conduct a Marie Kondo-style clean of their house, but why not enlighten yourself in 2022 by learning something new.
Whether you want become a barbecue king or strum chords on a ukulele or know the best way to write your memoir, there are workshops across the region.
Up the steaks of your barbecuing game with a free course being offered by TAFE - in the comfort of your lounge-room.
Multi-award winning pitmaster, Adam Roberts, will offers tips and techniques to get the most out of "cooking with fire", with a focus on low 'n' slow style smokers and grills as part of the Barbecue Pitmastery Masterclass.
"This course will give participants a baseline knowledge of cooking great food over fire and is a great starting point for those just dipping their toe in the water for the first time," Roberts said.
The barbecue course costs $149 and delivered online, with enrolments taken through www.tafensw.edu.au/bbq.
Learn about ceramic-making at Wollongong Art Gallery as part of the Drawn By Stones exhibition which brings together a collection of artists who interrogate contested histories, stolen land, Indigenous sovereignty, and national identity.
Curator Bridie Moran will give a preview talk about the works on show and their themes, on Friday September 2 at 5.45pm.
On Wednesday September 7 at 11am, a walk-through guided tour will look at the relevance of ceramic histories, dialogues and interrogations of land, place, sovereignty and ownership across Asia and Australia. Both are free.
Make your own dinner set at the recently opened Clay Wollongong, a pottery studio also offering wine and date nights.
The 2.5 hour course will leave you with two plates, and a choice of bowl or cup - see course details on their website.
If you've ever wants to write your own memoir, you can learn the tricks of the trade with published authors Christine Sykes and Gwen Wilson at Shellharbour City Library.
Participants are invited to bring along an object which is important to them or has memories for the workshop on September 10 from 10am.
The workshop will cover structure and distribution options using published memoirs as a guide, including Gough and Me: My journey from Cabramatta to China (Christine Sykes) and I Belong to No-one (Gwen Wilson).
If music is something you've always wanted to have a crack at, a ukulele is a compact instrument that can make quite a tune.
Join the beginner-friendly ukulele group running on Tuesday afternoons through October at Gerringong Library.
Bring your own uke and learn some simple chords, strumming techniques and how to tune and maintain your instrument.
While the sessions are free, bookings are essential.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
