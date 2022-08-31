Lake Illawarra burglar sold stolen bikes, swag 'to a bloke at the pub'

A thief who stole mountain bikes and other gear worth over $2000 from a Wollongong unit complex told police he sold them "to a bloke at the pub" for $150.
Mark Patrick Holloway, 48, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to two charges of break and enter and steal, in relation to his activities in the early hours of May 27 this year.
Advertisement
About 2.14am, Holloway broke the seal of a door to enter the locked garage area of a Smith Street unit building and went into one of the garages.
From it he took a $700 mountain bike, a $900 swag and a $400 Canon camera, then left.
Shortly before 3am he returned and opened the doors to a couple of other garages, but it was unclear if he stole anything.
However, from a third garage he took a Giant mountain bike worth $600 and again left.
Police were able to identify Holloway that same day from CCTV footage from the unit complex.
That night they received information he was at a Cliff Road unit, so they went to find him.
Upon arrival they saw a man run from the lounge room into one of the bedrooms.
The officers spoke to a woman, who told them it was "Mark".
But when Holloway approached the front door, he told the officers he was "Steve".
The officers did not buy the ruse and when challenged, he admitted his true identity.
Police arrested Holloway and asked what he did with the mountain bikes and swag he had stolen that morning.
He told police: "I sold them to a bloke at the pub", for $150.
When asked what pub he sold them at, Holloway replied: "I don't know".
He will return to court for sentence later this year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.