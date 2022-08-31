Illawarra Mercury
Lake Illawarra burglar sold stolen bikes, swag 'to a bloke at the pub'

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
August 31 2022 - 5:00am
A thief who stole mountain bikes and other gear worth over $2000 from a Wollongong unit complex told police he sold them "to a bloke at the pub" for $150.

