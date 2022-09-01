A Wollongong man is resisting demands to make his street a clearway for the UCI Road World Championships and has threatened to chain his truck to a pole if his compromise solution is not delivered.
Keiraville's Arnold McLean said he was angered to find out Gipps Rd would be declared a clearway for the September cycle race, and said other residents were shocked to learn their vehicles could be be towed
"It's an insult," he said.
"They sent a letter [about the race route] but there was no indication there was going to be this clearway."
He says his truck wouldn't affect the riders as the kerb jutted out after his parking spot, ending the lane, and said residents should have been offered an incentive such as a $30 shopping voucher instead of "punitive" threats.
But he seems headed for a confrontation as neither transport authorities nor Wollongong City Council appear likely to bow to his demands.
Mr McLean has told the council he would move his truck if the council agreed to remove the speed hump on the road there once the race was over.
"At two o'clock in the morning they drive over it at 140 km/h trying to get airborne," he said.
"Also the tradies leave roofing bolts in their utes and they bounce out and I get flat tyres. The people on buses also want it gone because they bounce about."
Mr McLean said he preferred his truck to be off the street but he had to park it on the street as the wet weather had prevented him from finishing paving his driveway.
Transport for NSW said the rules over special event clearways were strict and did not seem likely to bend them.
"The clearways allow the course to be cleared of vehicles before and during the race for the safety of participants, spectators and the community and to provide additional lane capacity on detour routes for traffic and buses," a spokeswoman said.
"Vehicles left on a road that is signposted or identified as a Special Event Clearway will be towed to the nearest available parking space and a fee will apply. We do not want anyone to incur a fee but we must enforce these clearways to allow the smooth running of the event but, more importantly, for the safety of all involved."
Wollongong City Council said the speed hump was necessary.
"The speed hump in question, near the intersection of Gipps Rd and William St, is directly in front of Keiraville Public School and supports a safer road environment for school children and their families," a council spokeswoman said.
"It is part of the overall traffic calming treatment in the area, along with kerb blisters, line marking, landscaped edge treatments within this school zone.
"It also allows people to move about Keiraville village shops more safely. The speed hump plays an important role in ensuring that the 40km/h speed limit is achieved by vehicles within the high pedestrian area of the school and village centre.
"The raised platform will remain in place throughout the UCI event.''
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
