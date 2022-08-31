Former council acting general manager found not guilty of common assault charge

Former acting general manager of Wingecarribee Shire Council Barry Paull has been found not guilty of common assault.
Paull's lawyer Chris Shaw appeared via an audio-visual link in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, August 31.
Paull was charged with common assault after he was accused of assaulting a journalist at the Moss Vale Hotel on March 9, 2021.
In her ruling, Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said the court had considered all the evidence.
"Suspicion can never be proved beyond a reasonable doubt," she said.
"By considering the evidence as a whole, I conclude that I am unable to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt.
"Accordingly, I must find Barry Paull not guilty of the offence of common assault."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
