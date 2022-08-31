Celebrate 150 years of memories at Kangaroo Public School this weekend

Kangaroo Valley Public School's (KVPS) legacy is made up of memories such as those from the Nelson family, and will be celebrated this weekend.
A nostalgic 150th anniversary will be held on the school grounds on September 3 from 10am to 1.30pm.
Alumni David Nelson rode his horse in the 1920s to school, where the animal would rest in a dedicated paddock, and his wife Alice Wright also attended.
Their great great-grandsons Harry and Jack, are the most recent generation of the family to be educated at the institution.
Their father David said the school was special to the family.
"I have many fond memories of KVPS including playing the fiddle in Tony Butler's Blowflies bush band," he said.
"Our children now attend KVPS and have a rich history connecting them to the school, with all four grandparents as well as two great grandparents each having either taught or studied at KVPS."
In the 1950s, David, and his wife Laura's fathers went to the school and both married KVPS teachers.
Alumni and anyone with a connection to the school are invited to the celebration.
There will be speeches, cake-cutting, a school choir performance and the time capsule from 1996 will be dug up for the occasion.
It does not stop there - there will be sack races, a gumboot toss, an egg and spoon race, bunting workshop and barbecue.
This will be followed by reunion drinks at The Friendly Inn on the same day.
The 150th celebration was meant to take place in 2021, and was delayed due to the pandemic and this year's weather and floods.
The school opened its doors in 1871, when a sawn slab building was erected for the cost of £212.
The first teacher was Thomas Greenwood Hird, and legend has it, that he walked his family all the way from Moss Vale to take the job.
The community soon outgrew the schoolhouse, with the current one built in 1885 from locally quarried stone.
The school has grown over the years to accommodate a student body of between 50 and 100 children.
A commemorative leaflet for the centenary in 1971 said there were amenities that included a 16mm movie projector, automatic duplicator, typewriter, radiogram and refrigerator on the premises.
