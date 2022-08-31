A wooden broom handle with a passing resemblance to a sawed-off shotgun was enough to scare off a Warrawong man attempting to steal a car in Port Kembla.
Robert Whitfield, 22, was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court after being charged with armed assault with intent to rob, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault, assaulting and resisting a police officer.
Advertisement
Whitfield was on strict bail for two violent offences among six outstanding matters and was required to not leave his house unless in the company of his mother when on August 30 he allegedly began threatening a Port Kembla man.
Whitfield arrived at the man's Forster Street address with his co-accused, Sophia Streng after Streng and the man got in an argument about their previous relationship, documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court show.
On August 29, Streng, 19, texted the Port Kembla man asking for a lift from her father's house as he was making her feel unsafe, documents state.
The man accepted and picked Streng up and took her to his unit.
There, the pair had sex for a number of hours but began arguing about comments Streng had made when they were in a relationship that ended three weeks ago.
The man said Streng had lied on numerous occasions, and this caused Streng to become angry, grabbing an item next to her and striking the man in his left eye, police allege.
The man grabbed Streng and threw her onto the bed as she continued to lash out at him, and told her that he did not want to hit her but would if he had to protect himself. Streng then began to calm down and was asked to leave by the man, which she did.
At 2.30pm on the next day, August 30, Streng returned to the man's unit in Forster Street with Whitfield.
The pair found the man working in the backyard and outside the gate was parked his black BMW.
Whitfield and Streng entered the backyard as the man closed the gate and followed them.
Whitfield then allegedly brandished a 25cm silver kitchen knife at the man, and yelled at him to give him the keys to the BMW.
"Give me your car keys you f---ing dog," Whitfield said, according to documents tendered to court.
Whitfield then allegedly struck the man with the knife, hitting the man in his left forearm causing a long, shallow cut.
Whitfield attempted to strike the man several more times with the knife, narrowly missing him, police allege.
Streng tried to calm the situation down, telling Whitfield, "Robbie ease up, we are here for the car, just get the keys," documents state.
Whitfield repeated his demand of the man, saying "just give me your keys cuz" to which the man replied "okay i'll go and get them", before telling Whitfield he knew where they are.
Advertisement
The man and his defacto partner who also lived at the Forster St Address then went inside the house, shutting it behind them and locking it.
"Don't make me force my way in," Whitfield said, according to police documents, before the woman said she was just keeping her dogs from running outside.
Whitfield and Streng began looking for a way in, before the man stuck a sawed-off broom handle out a window and yelled "I've got a gun and I will use it".
Streng, convinced the broom handle was a weapon, said "he's got a shoty," and Streng and Whitfield ran off.
Heading south on Forster Street towards Illawarra Street, Whitfield saw a delivery driver stop to deliver a parcel at a Forster Street address.
Advertisement
As the courier left his van and walked up the driveway, Whitfield ran towards the van, causing the courier to turn around.
As Whitfield approached the drivers door he waved the knife at the driver and told the courier he had a weapon.
The man dropped the delivery and ran towards the van as Whitfield pulled himself into the drivers seat.
Arriving at the van's door, the man slammed the door on Whitfield, causing it to hit Whitfield's arm and leading to Whitfield dropping the knife onto the road.
The courier picked up the knife before Whitfield pushed him and ran past towards Illawarra Street where he met up with Streng.
Streng left the scene before police arrested her at 3pm in Warrawong.
Advertisement
At 3.30pm Whitfield hid in a unit at 8 Northcliffe Drive with the resident's consent for an hour to evade police, before the resident asked Whitfield to leave. This led to Whitfield becoming aggressive, police documents state, calling the resident a "white dog" and telling him he was going to "stab him".
Whitfield closed the front door, preventing the resident from leaving, before pushing him onto his lounge and picking up a screwdriver from a coffee table, as well as the man's keys to his car.
As Whitfield was momentarily distracted, the resident ran to the front door, unlocked it and went outside. Whitfield pursued the resident and struck him with the screwdriver, hitting him in his pinky finger, causing a small puncture wound to the man's finger.
Whitfield ran towards the man's car before changing direction.
Two police officers saw Whitfield running and cornered him in a nearby stairwell. There they informed him he was under arrest for attempted robbery.
Advertisement
As the police officers tried to handcuff Whitfield he pushed them, causing one to stagger backwards, who then tripped and fell down the stairs.
Whitfield ran towards Warrawong Plaza before jumping in a taxi and travelling to a family's house at Kotara Crescent in Unanderra.
At 5.30pm police arrived at the Kotara Crescent address where they found Whitfield hiding in a roof cavity and placed him under arrest, police documents state.
There were chaotic scenes in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday as Whitfield applied for bail.
Whitfield appeared via video link seemingly distressed and sobbing. Whitfield called out to his mother, who was in the court room, saying "I love you Mum".
Whitfield said he had tested positive for COVID and was scared when police officers arrived to arrest him, causing him to flee the address.
Advertisement
Magistrate Claire Girotto had to remind the court multiple times that she could only listen to one person at a time but accepted that with six outstanding matters before the court, Whitfield fleeing was not an admission of guilt on this matter.
"I'm prepared to accept his running doesn't mean he's guilty," Ms Girotto said.
Whitfield's other current matters include robbery incompany, aggravated assault, negligent driving and common assault. Whitfield is also before the court for breaking into a Nowra property and stealing multiple electronics and whitegoods, as well as Pokemon card collections, model vintage cars and Star Wars Lego figures, as well as Hugo Boss and Ermenegildo Zegna suits.
In another case, Whitfield is alleged to have made a false statement while in custody, accusing corrections staff of sexual harrassment, however police documents state that CCTV footage shows no harrassment occurred.
"From the bottom of my heart, I haven't done it," Whitfield said. "I've been doing everything right."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin said the prosecution case was extremely strong, with the events observed by a number of people, from the first man's home to the courier.
Advertisement
Sergeant Pavlin said police had found the knife in question.
"[Whitfield is on bail for very serious matters, has a lengthy criminal record and is on the strictest bail with a 24 hour curfew," Ms Pavlin said.
"He is essentially terrorising the community."
Despite pleas from Whitfield, his mother and others in the court, Ms Girotto refused bail.
"My role is to look at the facts on balance," she said. "You are on bail for very serious robbery offences. Bail is revoked and refused."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.