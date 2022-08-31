Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Robert Whitfield refused bail after armed assault, attempted robbery

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Whitfield (inset) has been refused bail after attempting to rob a car and assaulting two people.

A wooden broom handle with a passing resemblance to a sawed-off shotgun was enough to scare off a Warrawong man attempting to steal a car in Port Kembla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.