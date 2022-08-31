Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong City Council said construction work is on hold at Towradgi Point

By Louise Negline
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towradgi Point has been closed off to the public. Picture by Robert Peet.

With just over two weeks before thousands of visitors descend on the Illawarra for the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships, an iconic location on the coastal bike track remains under construction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.