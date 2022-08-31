With just over two weeks before thousands of visitors descend on the Illawarra for the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships, an iconic location on the coastal bike track remains under construction.
Wollongong City Council has put a hold on work at Towradgi Point until an application can be considered by Heritage NSW.
Advertisement
"Fences are in place at Towradgi Point while investigations are underway into some Aboriginal cultural heritage items that were identified during works at this site," a council spokesperson said. "While this process can take time, it's important we get it right. We are working with key stakeholders, including members of the Aboriginal community, the Department of Planning and Environment and Heritage NSW, on the next steps for this area.''
The Towradgi Surf Life Saving Club website says the Aboriginal word for the area is "Kow-radgi", meaning "Guardian of the Sacred Stones".
Towradgi Point is Dharawal land and believed to be the location of the first landing of English settlers in 1796.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.