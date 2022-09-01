Hot Property Illawarra: Inside the Highlands trophy home with a $27.5m price tag

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Among this week's headline-grabbing stories features a property dubbed the "best estate in the Southern Highlands".
The home, modelled after one of Sydney's earliest grand mansions, is on the market with a fixed price of $27.5 million.
Take a tour of this incredible home here.
Staying on the topic of eye-catching listings, a couple who have transformed a "dilapidated old farm" in the Shoalhaven into a successful operation with multiple revenue streams have listed both the business and property for sale.
'Mountain Ridge Wines' is a winery, restaurant, cellar door, market garden and home located close to Berry.
The 30.19-hectare listing has a price guide of $10-million plus.
Looking for more incredible properties? Several high-profile Illawarra homes are due to go under the hammer in the coming days, including two listings which could set new price benchmarks for their respective suburbs.
The first is a Bulli property located near a beloved surf break, while the other is a basic one-bedroom cottage at Stanwell Park with a backyard leading directly onto the beach.
Find out more by reading this week's auction preview.
However, Illawarra bidders are reportedly 'gun shy' as clearance rates sit at 35 per cent.
Bidders appear to be "waiting for someone else to make the first move" at auctions throughout the region, although the impending arrival of the spring selling season could be cause for optimism.
Finally, although property prices continue to fall, new figures indicate it could take more than 17 years to save for a house deposit in the Illawarra.
The ANZ CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report, released this week, found that dwelling values (houses and units) in the Illawarra were 11.7 times higher than local incomes at the end of the June quarter.
However, ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said while regional prices will decline in the coming months, it wouldn't necessarily translate to improved affordability.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Check out the Real Estate View Property Liftout E-edition here.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
