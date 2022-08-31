As if the stars of the South Coast needed any more motivation to win a premiership, the AFL premiership trophy arrived at North Dalton Park as part of a national tour on Wednesday.
North Dalton Park will play host to five senior deciders this Saturday, including the Women's Premier Division grand final between the Wollongong Lions and Figtree Saints.
The Lions will enter the game as favourites after finishing the regular season on top of the ladder. They then booked their ticket to the grand final with a 19-point win over rivals the Bulldogs a fortnight ago.
Lions president and team captain Samantha Walker spent some time at North Dalton Park on Wednesday, as part of a promotional opportunity to hold up the AFL premiership cup.
The trophy is being taken on a 21-day tour of local communities across New South Wales, Queensland, Northern Territory and regional Victoria ahead of the 2022 AFL grand final on September 24.
The chance to get up close with the AFL premiership cup has Walker excited for her own shot at glory.
"I'll be happier if I'm holding up the AFL South Coast cup on Saturday to be honest," Walker told the Mercury.
"We're just sticking to our usual routine. Obviously there's additional excitement and a couple of extra nerves in a grand final week, there's something a bit bigger up for grabs.
"We've had a great culture around the footy club this year, particularly huge numbers with our women's footy, and we're really excited that we've got two women's teams playing in grand finals this weekend."
Despite the season being heavily impacted by rain, the Lions and Saints have met three times in 2022, with Wollongong prevailing on two of those ocassions.
Walker expects another tough challenge on Saturday.
"We've had a couple of good battles with the Saints, so I'm sure it will be again this weekend," she said.
Northern Districts will take on the Lions Red in the Women's Division One grand final on Saturday.
Figtree and the Bulldogs will meet in a replay of the 2020 Men's Premier Division grand final, while the Dogs will host Bomaderry in Men's Division One and the Dogs take on Northern Districts in the Men's Division Two decider.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
