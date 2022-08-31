Albion Park sent a finals message to undermanned Wests, as their women's team sealed the minor premiership in the final round of the Illawarra South Coast competition at Unanderra on Sunday.
Park, who took second spot on 44 points, will face Wests again in the major semi-final this Sunday and will look to make their most of their chances to book the first ticket to the decider.
Park coach Scott Govers was pleased with the performance.
"There are still a few things to improve on across the park but plenty of positives to take from the game," Govers said.
Wests, missing four regulars, trailed by one goal at the break after Park scored a terrific goal from Riley Nilan, a grandson of former 1970s Australian Olympic player Paul Nilan.
Five minutes in the last quarter Nilan nailed his second goal with a great reverse stick shot before Wests pulled one back through Jake Rieck who connected a back post deflection from a penalty corner.
After this Christian Halyard produced two classic drag flicks for a final 4-1 score and another shot at the grand final.
"At 2-1 down I was happy," Wests coach David Rieck said. "But them scoring two drag flicks just highlighted something to work on so it was all about what I got to see not the result.
"We had as many opportunities as they did and with our entire front line missing I was happy."
Fairy Meadow claimed third spot with a neat 2-0 win over University with field goals from Archie Smith and Damon Harper. They will play again in the minor semi.
In the women's league, Albion Park claimed the minor premiership on 58 points with a gutsy 3-1 win over Wests who were third on 34 points. Park scored a brace from Natalie White-Muik.
University took second position on 40 points beating Railway Greys 2-0 and Meadow beat Avondale 2-1, to claim fourth spot on 20 points.
