Opportunities for Illawarra jobs and skills. Letters, September 3, 2022

I came down the train line from Sydney in 1980 to begin my career in the steel industry. At that very moment the steel industry around the world was starting to rumble, including in Port Kembla. The starter's gun was fired and the steel industry was in for a rough ride as was the Illawarra. I learnt how to spell the words downsizing and restructure. For the whole period to about now the Illawarra struggled with the terms jobs and skills.