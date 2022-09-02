Opportunities for Illawarra jobs and skills. Letters, September 3, 2022

I came down the train line from Sydney in 1980 to begin my career in the steel industry. At that very moment the steel industry around the world was starting to rumble, including in Port Kembla. The starter's gun was fired and the steel industry was in for a rough ride as was the Illawarra. I learnt how to spell the words downsizing and restructure. For the whole period to about now the Illawarra struggled with the terms jobs and skills.
For many years it raised its ugly head as unemployment, a continuing struggle with youth and mature age unemployment as well as a mismatch of skills. There is now an opportunity for the Illawarra to piggy back off the outcomes of the Job and Skills summit.
Advertisement
By carefully involving people like UOW's Professors Patricia Davidson and Alex Frino, involve suitable people from the state government mauled TAFE and exclude some of the self appointed 'heavy hitters' in some Illawarra organisations, we might make progress. The opportunity arises as a result of major changes potentially affecting the region, decarbonisation, the REZ and an energy transformation. We need to actively take up the challenge!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
In 2014, BlueScope steel designed an elegant and attractive solar roof incorporating thin film solar PV into steel sheet roofing. Where is that now? With a new government and moves afoot to mandate solar roofing on new homes, this could be a great industry to develop in the Illawarra - close to the steelworks. Beautiful solar roofing rather than solar panels. This could be a manufacturing opportunity to help future-proof the economy and jobs in our region.
Come on local politicians. Please have a sustainable economic vision for our region and fight for it! Don't let your respective state and federal political parties rely on mining to provide our local jobs. Don't let your political parties look at jobs as justification to keep mines that are damaging to our region. We need transition opportunities for our miners now to avoid these excuses.
Suzanne de Vive, Corrimal
Your correspondent's concern over lithium (Mercury 30 August) can be eased. Many materials that we come in contact with daily can be hazardous, but with proper care and handling our exposure to them can be mitigated. Just look at the hazards of coal for example - dust, gas, explosion, plus more importantly damage to our environment.
He should have more concern about the damage that has occurred by our extravagant burning of the very black rock that he espouses. The renewable technology is improving and we have to let go of our past bad practices, even if they have added to our current prosperity.
Micheal Traynor, Bellambi
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.