'Olympic' events earn cities lasting legacies

Hosting major international events can be a polarising proposition. Everyone seems to have a different perspective on whether they are worth it.
But I would argue that there are few more effective ways to progress a city's priorities than hosting - and leveraging - the right event in the right place at the right time. And fortunately, that is the case for Wollongong with the UCI Road World Championships.
Our city is on a steady, decades long transition from the industrial port city that has created our proud heritage, to a smart, sustainable, lifestyle centre, without losing the warm, down-to-earth personality that we all love.
The challenge is how to take full advantage of this change, in ways that will continue to make Wollongong a better and better place to live, work and play. That will put cash in the tills of local businesses, create more jobs and provide more things for locals and visitors to enjoy.
All that will not "just happen".
There is actually no more effective means of progressing all this for Wollongong right now, quickly, cost-effectively, systematically and accountably, than by hosting the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
What other initiative will attract 300 million sets of high-net-worth eyeballs from all over to the world to watch postcard footage of our region on television for several hours every day for a week, while commentators sell them Wollongong's attractions, lifestyle, university and small bar and restaurant scene?
What other initiative will attract hundreds of thousands of spectators and visitors into our city, and inject $95 million into the hotels, restaurants, shops and bars across the region, at a time when many of them are still struggling to recover from COVID?
What other initiative would motivate the state and federal governments to commit tens of millions of dollars to promote Wollongong? Or embolden the NSW government to earmark $80 million to enable our escarpment to be opened up for hiking and mountain biking?
Or encourage the council to accelerate development and provision of world class leisure facilities like the Cringila Mountain Bike Park, the city Criterium track and the Skills Park, that have been instant hits with locals and visitors alike? How else could Wollongong have earned the prestigious UCI Bike City label - the only city in the southern hemisphere to have done so - to add huge weight and credibility to our ongoing cycling tourism and lifestyle proposition?
What other initiative would have motivated more than 100 local businesses to make themselves "Bike Friendly" to support and enhance Wollongong's Bike City status?
What other initiative would have elevated Wollongong to the top of AusCycling's national RideNation schools program rollout, and provided more than 4000 local kids - before anywhere else in Australia - with the chance to learn safe cycling skills and have a taste of active lifestyle choices that could influence their health and wellbeing for life?
How else would our local community have the chance to join 1500 volunteers from around the country and overseas, to learn new capabilities, make new friendships and celebrate Wollongong's community spirit in ways that will provide them with benefits for years to come?
What other initiative would allow us to show off what Wollongong is capable of, to ourselves as well as the rest of Australia and the world, and embolden us to stretch for the next big opportunity for our city?
The UCI Road World Championships is coming at a real moment in time for Wollongong. But the full set of benefits can only be delivered through an effective leveraging program, started well in advance of, and extended for some time following the event.
And that is exactly what we at Destination Wollongong, in partnership with the council and the Wollongong 2022 Organising Committee, have been doing.
We identified the outcomes that we wanted to go after, and designed, coordinated and measured the initiatives that we believed would best take advantage of what the event offers. You can see how we're going so far at https://www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au/about/bike-city.
Hosting major events is always polarising. And the local community is often inconvenienced - sometimes significantly.
But I hope while we are all making plans to work around road closures and temporary diversions, we can also appreciate the unique moment in time opportunity that this is for Wollongong, and most importantly, take a moment to enjoy it.
