Wollongong scientist Professor Justin Yerbury has taken out a top national award for his work in the field of motor neurone disease research.
Research led by Professor Yerbury at the University of Wollongong's Molecular Horizons Institute has led to a breakthrough in the understanding of the disease, which in turn is driving new therapies.
It was for this work that Professor Yerbury, a molecular biologist who himself has MND, was awarded the Eureka Prize for Scientific Research on Wednesday night.
"His discoveries about its underlying molecular principles, made since he was diagnosed with MND in 2016, are driving new research into the causes of cell dysfunction," the Australian Museum, which administered the awards, said.
Professor Yerbury and his team have discovered that protein deposits on motor neurons, a hallmark of the disease, result from dysfunction in a particular process.
He explained that previously, protein deposits had been thought of "in terms of a single rogue protein but our work shows that it is much more complicated than that".
"We now think that the deposits are a symptom of a breakdown in a process known as protein homeostasis," Professor Yerbury said.
This work, he said, was informing their search for new therapies.
"We are in the final stages of a preclinical study of a combination therapy that is showing great promise," Professor Yerbury said.
"We still have much to do to translate these findings into the clinic."
He said he was overwhelmed to receive the Eureka Prize, which "brought into sharp focus" the support he had received to get to this point.
"The award, to me, is a recognition of the hard work and sacrifice that my team has made in our quest to improve the lives of Australians living with MND," Professor Yerbury said.
"It is a reflection of the amazing efforts of those that make it all possible, including my wife Rachel, my family, my research team, and all those that have donated to our research."
UOW says Professor Yerbury's work has been accessed over 25,000 times and citations of it are growing, which demonstrate the impact of his research.
MND refers to several life-shortening, incurable diseases that affect nerve cells called motor neurons.
These cells carry messages from the brain to the muscles, but in people with MND they get damaged and die, causing the muscles to waste away.
It affects about eight in every 100,000 people but Professor Yerbury has previously told the Mercury that prevalence statistics are deceiving because the prognosis is so poor.
Instead, he said, it was more useful to think of it terms of lifetime risk, which was as high as one in 300 people.
"I can personally attest to the devastating nature of the disease and the challenges that one faces not only in continuing to work and be productive but to face the effects that such a diagnosis has on the people closest to you as they watch helplessly as you are stripped of your ability to move, eat and eventually breathe," Professor Yerbury said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
