Emergency services rescue person from Mount Keira

By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:56am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:09pm
Person taken to hospital after being rescued from Mount Keira

A multi-agency team of rescuers have retrieved an injured person from the top of Mount Keira in wet and dark conditions on Wednesday evening.

