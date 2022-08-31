Person taken to hospital after being rescued from Mount Keira

A multi-agency team of rescuers have retrieved an injured person from the top of Mount Keira in wet and dark conditions on Wednesday evening.
Members of the Illawarra Police Rescue Squad, the Wollongong City and Dapto SES units, and NSW Ambulance were involved.
Advertisement
The person was successfully retrieved and taken to hospital.
Lighting from the police rescue truck cast a glow from the top of the mountain, which could be seen from the city.
It is understood the incident was mental health-related.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.