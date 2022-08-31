A potential match-up with tennis legends Serena and Venus WIlliams looms on the horizon after Ellen Perez kicked off her US Open women's doubles campaign in style on Thursday (AEDT).
The Shellharbour talent and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez were challenged in the first set, going down 2-0, but put the foot down to claim a 6-4 6-0 first-round victory within an hour over US duo Madison Brengle and Claire Liu.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez managed 19 to eight winners during the match, while their opponents made 12 unforced errors.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez came into the Open in red-hot form by winning a WTA 250 title in Cleveland last week. The straight-sets win sets up a round-two match-up with Americans Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier on Saturday.
Looking further ahead, no.10 seeds Perez and Melichar-Martinez could possibly meet the Williams sisters - however, it won't be inside the tournament's opening three rounds.
To achieve that, Perez would need to achieve her best-ever result at the US Open. 2022 marks the world no.26's fourth campaign at Flushing Meadows, with her best performance being a third-round run in her 2019 debut.
Serena and Venus Williams will launch their doubles campaign on Friday morning (AEDT) against Czech pair Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.
Serena has already grabbed plenty of headlines at this year's Open. The 40-year-old, who is competing in the last tournament of her stellar career, survived a huge second-round women's singles scare to defeat world no.2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 2-6 6-2 on Thursday.
"I'm not in any rush here [to leave]. I'm loving this crowd, and there's still a little left in me. We'll see," Williams said afterwards. "This is what I do best, I haven't played many matches but I have been practising really well. The last couple of matches in New York, it's really come together."
Aussie Nick Kyrgios is also into the third round of the men's singles after beating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Thursday. He will next meet JJ Wolf of the US on Saturday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
