Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez claim first-round US Open victory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:57am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's Ellen Perez (right) and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez react to a point during their first-round US Open victory. Picture by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

A potential match-up with tennis legends Serena and Venus WIlliams looms on the horizon after Ellen Perez kicked off her US Open women's doubles campaign in style on Thursday (AEDT).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.