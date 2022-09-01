To balance the books Kiama Council would need to almost double its rates, councillors heard on Wednesday night.
The council held a financial workshop led by KPMG to detail the dire straits it is in.
Councillor Matt Brown praised the idea of holding the workshop, even though what they heard led to "a lot of shocked faces".
The presentation showed that council would be in the red over the coming years unless something is done.
It is unlikely to be able to meet a $47 million loan repayment due next year, which gave support to Cr Brown's earlier claim that council was insolvent.
"I asked that question last night and the answer was very clear that we are not a going concern in our current state - which means we're insolvent," Cr Brown said.
Council is in the process of selling some properties in Akuna Street but Cr Brown said that sale would still leave the organisation $17 million in debt.
A key source of the debt is the Blue Haven aged care facility which council runs - and has to pay all the bills for.
"Blue Haven is really impacting on council finances," Cr Brown said.
"For instance, council's biggest electricity bill is Blue Haven. Blue Haven costs us more than our street lights. It's Blue Haven, the leisure centre then our street lights.
"Council has to pay its electricity bill and that's never properly been shared between Blue Haven users. The general rate payer just pays just pays that bill."
He noted that Blue Haven residents did not pay council rates.
During the meeting, the stark reality of the council's deficit was laid out for the councillors.
"We asked the question 'what income is needed just to get our cash flow back into balance?'," Cr Brown said.
"We would need to raise rates by 80 per cent."
That's not a possibility as there is legislation that limits how much councils can raise rates, and Cr Brown said residents couldn't afford it anyway.
Instead, the council was aiming to hold an extraordinary meeting next week to deal with the issue.
"We need to face reality and make some hard decisions to keep Kiama Council a going concern," Cr Brown said.
"We've had so many reports, it's now time to make some decisions."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
