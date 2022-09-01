Thirroul PlusFitness gym owner Rodd Parks said he's losing members and money as the building remains an unsafe site.
"All memberships have been put on hold but some clients have gone to other gyms which is devastating," Mr Parks said.
"We've developed such a great rapport with the community since we opened in, May, 2017.
"We are a major sponsor of the Thirroul Butchers Junior Rugby League club and have many of their members train with us."
Repair work was being carried out on the building on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul, on Wednesday, August 3, when the roof collapsed.
It was previously the site of Dignam Real Estate and is still owned by the Dignam Family.
Mr Parks said workers from D&A constructions were working on the roof when a builder ran inside and told everyone to get out, because it was about to cave in.
"There was a handful of people inside the gym who ran outside before there was a big crash. Luckily, no-one was injured.
"The business is my only source of income and I'm still paying staff wages."
Mr Parks said he'd had no updates from the Dignam's or SafeWork NSW in almost four weeks.
He said he'd been searching for a new location for the business in the northern Illawarra hasn't found anything as yet.
"Our members are aged between 14 and 85 and they've continued to show their loyalty through all the setbacks with COVID over the past two years.
Thirroul resident and gym member, Peter Napier said he won't be changing gyms.
"I'm not prepared to drive to another suburb so I'll wait for Rodd to reopen," Mr Napier said.
"It feel really disappointed for Rodd. Small business is tough and he's had so many disruptions and challenges since opening."
The Dignam family has not responded to inquiries from the Illawarra Mercury.
In a statement SafeWork NSW said it's continuing its investigation into the incident and can't comment further.
