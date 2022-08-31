Joshua Denniss is charged with attempted murder and cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder following an incident in Wollongong on Tuesday morning.
The 38-year-old did not front Wollongong Local Court again on Thursday after the matter had been adjourned the day before.
Denniss' legal aid solicitor, Caitlin Drabble, said she had not been able to seek instructions from her client.
Correctives staff at Parklea prison said Denniss had been too violent to approach or move.
There were concerns about the safety and well being of prison staff.
Officers say they went to the Adina apartments at 3.45am on Market Street on August 30 and found a 47-year-old man in the reception area with serious injuries.
Denniss was later arrested at Wollongong police station and charged with attempted murder.
Denniss had been released from custody in Queensland less than a week before the alleged incident in Wollongong.
Miss Drabble was granted an adjournment until tomorrow to allow legal aid time to seek instructions from Denniss.
No application for bail was sought in court today and it was formally refused.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said if instructions from Denniss could be sought by his solicitor tomorrow, he would not have to appear via AVL, for the protection of correctives staff.
