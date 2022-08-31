Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Joshua Dennis fails to appear in Wollongong Local Court for the second consecutive day

By Louise Negline
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:16am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime scene. Adina apartments, Market St, Wollongong. Picture: Adam McLean.

Joshua Denniss is charged with attempted murder and cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder following an incident in Wollongong on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.