Hundreds of Illawarra nurses walk off the job for 24 hours

Illawarra nurses and midwives have joined their colleagues across the state in walking off the job for 24 hours, while maintaining life-preserving care.
Hundreds of staff are marching from Wollongong Hospital to MacCabe Park to call for staffing guarantees in their third strike this year.
Rallies are also taking place at Shellharbour and Shoalhaven hospitals.
Cars and trucks are beeping and waving their support as the health workers march through the city, while people emerge from cafes and construction sites to see what's going on.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association wants one nurse for every four patients to ensure the system is not overstretched and patients receive the best care, as well as one to three in the ED, and one to one in intensive care.
They also want newborn babies to count towards patient numbers.
The strike action started at 7am on Thursday morning and runs until 7am on Friday.
The union's general secretary Shaye Candish said the latest strike on Thursday was a sign the government was not listening to overworked health workers in an increasingly stretched sector reeling from the pandemic.
"We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our state," she said.
"(It) must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift.
"The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs."
Nurses and midwives are also demanding a seven per cent pay rise to keep up with the rising cost of living, more than double the government's public sector wage increase cap of three per cent.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the offer was "fair, reasonable and generous".
"It's above private sector wages ... it's the most generous wages packages anywhere in the country," he said.
When asked his thoughts about nurses going on strike, he appeared less combative.
"I don't want the public service to be striking but when other unions do so they do so with care and with many services still being provided. These are not comparable," Mr Perrottet said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
