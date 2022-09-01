Illawarra Mercury
Hundreds of Illawarra nurses walk off the job for 24 hours

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 1 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:02am
Illawarra nurses and midwives have joined their colleagues across the state in walking off the job for 24 hours, while maintaining life-preserving care.

