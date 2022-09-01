Nine Wollongong bosses pedalled into the September cycling season, saddling up for the Ride500 campaign.
The campaign by Cancer Council comes three weeks ahead of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
Ride500 is an initiative inviting the community to ride 500km either on spin bikes or road bikes during the month of September, in efforts to raise funds for Cancer Council.
The local bosses include Mark Sleigh (Destination Wollongong General Manager), Stu Taggart (Wollongong 2022 CEO), Ed Birt (The Disability Trust Acting CEO), Carolyn Dews (Immune Deficiencies Foundation Australia CEO), Joanne Dreizi (Dreizi Properties Managing Director), Bruce Roberts (WIN Network), Craig Morris (Leadership Creativity), Omar Nemer (Samaras Restaurant General Manager) and Stephanie Lake (Cancer Council NSW Community Lead).
They will be going head-to-head in a "Wollongong battle of the bosses" challenge with each having an individual goal of raising $5000.
Among the leaders is Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh, who believes it is an opportunity for the community to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
"With UCI coming up, cycling is very much on the agenda and Ride500 is all about getting out there, cycling, and raising as much money as you possibly can," he said.
The Cancer Council's Brooke Manzione said the event was special to the charity for another reason.
"We are going to call today a Ride for Anne Day," she said, "in honour of Anne Royters, the NSW Cancer Council Ride500 ambassador who sadly passed away from cancer on August 2, 2022."
Ms Royters rode over 1000km and raised about $23,000.
Ms Manzione remains grateful to Ms Royters and hopes they can raise about $50,000 in Wollongong this month.
The challenge is open to the Wollongong community with the option of participating individually or as a part of a team.
Uniactive Member Services coordinator Kim Faulkner's team will be challenging themselves in trying to collectively reach the 500km mark.
"Even though 500km is such a big challenge even for the fittest person, we are excited to see how many kilometres we can cycle," she said.
