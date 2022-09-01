How a bushwalk through the Illawarra helps to create a beer

Soon, you might drink a beer that was made because Joshua Allen went for a bushwalk.
Mr Allen, who has a science degree and a brewing background, has started up Mogwai Labs in Wollongong - where he creates and stores yeast for Australian brewers.
Previously, brewers had to order their yeast - which is responsible for a lot of the flavour of beer - from overseas.
As a brewer with Sydney's Merchant Brewing, that annoyed Mr Allen - and proved the catalyst for Mogwai.
"You go into a brewery, there's a whole plethora of different types and styles or beer," he said.
"To create those styles you generally need different types of yeast. To get these yeasts at the time you had to get them from overseas, which was a real pain in the bum. That was where the idea came from - it was me struggling to get the yeast strains that I wanted to get to make the beers that I wanted at the time."
As well as the mainstream yeasts to make a lager or an IPA, Mr Allen is also developing foraged yeast, which can come from anywhere.
"It could just be like a bushwalk and you're just going out and taking swabs or small samples of plants of bark, anything like that," Mr Allen said.
"Then you're taking it back to the lab and trying to grow it up and isolate unique yeasts."
But the walk doesn't always bring success - Mr Allen said sometimes he might end up with one or two viable yeast options. Sometimes he'll get nothing.
As well as making yeasts, Mr Allen plans to look after some for local breweries by creating a yeast bank.
"Well-established breweries that have their own in-house yeast strains strains, so it's kind of like a secret sauce ingredient to that brewery's beers," he said.
"They may not have a place to look after it properly so it's like an insurance policy where they can bank that yeast with us and if a problem ever comes about in the brewery they can call on me to regenerate that house strain."
Beer drinkers will be able to check out the products from Mr Allen's yeasts at a tap takeover at Reub Goldberg Brewing Machine in Tarrawanna on September 10-11.
"With this launch event they're showcasing a whole bunch of different yeast strains to produce a large variety of different beers from lagers and ales that are found around the world," Mr Allen said.
"So I've been working with them closely from very beginning - it's been fantastic."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
