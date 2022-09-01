Illawarra Labor politicians faced a tough crowd on Thursday, as they fronted up to Wollongong's nurse and midwives strike rally.
Keira MP and Labor's health spokesman Ryan Park, and Wollongong MP Paul Scully both spoke about their party's pledge to work with the nurses union, but said they could not yet say if Labor would commit to the staffing ratios nurses say are needed.
I have a responsibility to get this right, I have heard your message loud and clear. As soon as we can possibly move on this, we will, but I am not prepared to say we are there yet.- Ryan Park, Labor's health spokesman
This received a mixed response from the fed up nurses, with some clapping but others shouting questions from the crowd.
Mr Park said he was "working hard to be the next health minister of NSW", and that the state of the health care system was the biggest issue in the state.
He agreed the health staffing model needed to change, but said his party still needed more information on what it would cost before he could commit to ratios.
"We're not walking away, no one hears you louder than me. I know the pressure at my local hospital and I want to make sure that when my kids or my wife need help, they get access to go quality healthcare," he said.
"We are the only ones still at the negotiating table and I am not going to walk away from this issue, I give you that guarantee."
"I have a responsibility to get this right, I have heard your message loud and clear. As soon as we can possibly move on this, we will, but I am not prepared to say we are there yet."
His speech was well received, but a union member in the crowd wanted to know directly "will the Labor party endorse and support ratios at the next election". The man said ratios had been proven to be economically viable.
When Mr Park replied that he was "in discussions with the union" crowd members shouted back that they were "over discussions" and "actions speak loader than words".
Mr Scully also faced shouts from the crowd as he told the rally Labor was going through a "difficult and methodical process" of making sure it could deliver on its promises.
Wollongong Hospital branch president Bianca Vergouw pointed out that the 75,000 members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association would support whichever party would give them what they needed to let them do our job and keep the community safe".
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
