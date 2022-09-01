As Wollongong Resources expand the workforce at the recently restarted Russell Vale Colliery, local activists hope last week's decision by South32 to call time plans to expand the Dendrobium mine in Mount Kembla is a wake-up call for other mines in the region.
The dormant Russell Vale mine reopened in 2021 after approval was given to re-start mining.
Now, the 130 year old mine is producing 2000 tonnes of coal a day and hopes to expand to a million tonnes a year. To do this, the mine's owner, Wollongong Resources, formerly known as Wollongong Coal is looking to recruit an additional 50 workers.
One of those who has joined the team is mining engineer and production manager at Wollongong Resources Jonathan Caunt.
The Bulli resident came to the region after working at coal mines in the Hunter and more recently in Appin, but is now even closer to home.
"In the last eight months, we've been getting equipment ready to come to the mine site, recruiting in a small scale, and slowly building up to allow production to occur," Mr Caunt said.
Currently, about 300 people work at the mine, many of whom were contractors but have transitioned to permanent employment as operations increase. Some, like Mr Caunt, have a background in other mines, but others are being trained up from scratch.
"We're targeting clean-skins, people who are local with no direct skills and we train them on site to the point where they're able to complete the work required," Mr Caunt said.
The trajectory at Russell Vale is a far cry from that at Mount Kembla, there, mines are beginning to consider what other options are available, whether that is moving to coal fields in the Hunter or interstate, or retraining for another industry.
What connects the two mines, however, is a concerted campaign from local residents to stop mining underneath the Sydney and Illawarra water catchment.
Kaye Osborn, spokesperson for Protect our Water Alliance, said the news from Dendrobium was a signal to other mining companies in the region.
"I hope that the NSW state government will see this development at Dendrobium as an opportunity to commence the process of phasing out mining in the water catchment," she said.
Wollongong Resources has approvals for five years of mining at Russell Vale, and a lease on the mine for 30 years. While the miner has indicated it will use bord and pillar mining method, which reduces the risk of subsidence at the surface, Ms Osborn said the history of mining meant risks remained.
"There is a lot of uncertainty in terms of the impacts of the mining to cause damage to the catchment and cracking to the surface, because it's beneath previously mined seams."
Coal mined at Russell Vale is coking coal, used in the steelmaking process. Wollongong Resources, which also operates the Wongawilli mine, is owned by Indian industrial conglomerate Jindal Steel and Power, and coal mined in Russell Vale is exported to Indian steel mills.
With expectations of rapid growth in the Indian steel industry, Mr Caunt said miners in Russell Vale were assured of having a customer for the immediate future of the mine.
"The world needs steel, there's no alternative that can supply the world's steel needs. The industry needs it, and we have the ability to supply it," he said.
"If we don't produce the products to make steel another miner in another country will."
Ms Osborn said the global demands of the steel industry did not outweigh the risks of mining in the Illawarra.
"There is plenty of metallurgical coal which can be used during the transition to green steel that is not beneath the water catchment for the 5.5 million people of Greater Sydney and the Illawarra."
Ms Kaye said after years of protests, the community would continue to mount pressure on the remaining mines in the Illawarra.
"As the environmental, extinction and climate crisis worsens, I wouldn't be surprised if groups in Wollongong and Sydney take action to protect our water catchment from coal mining damage," she said.
"In particular, there seem to be many younger people who are concerned about this issue. They are, after all, going to inherit this mess."
With two decades of experience in the mining industry, Mr Caunt said he did not take anything for granted.
"If you work in a school or hospital, they're not going to shut. At a coal mine, things do happen, you get ground conditions that are poorer than you expect or your mining lease runs out. Mines open and close, and sometimes things get fast tracked. It is an industry that has no guarantees."
