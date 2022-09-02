Illawarra League: Collegians comfortable living on the edge

It was not his first time wearing the colours, but crafty halfback Zeik Foster has felt like a new man since setting up permanent digs at Collegians this season.
NSW Cup duties saw Foster drift in and out of Nathan Fien's side over recent seasons before making the decision to become a full-time Dog this year.
It's a call that's paid off, with the classy play-maker's touch a major factor in Collies' push at Sunday's Illawarra League grand final.
Having grown tired of his nomadic existence, Foster has relished going all-in in the red and black.
"Coming back from Cup you'd only get one session in with the boys, I didn't know half them," Foster said.
"You can't just build that chemistry on a Thursday night before a Saturday game. It's just impossible, especially as a seven.
"When you start here in the preseason, you earn your respect with hard work early on and you need that as a seven, you need the boys to want to listen to you.
"The first meeting I had with the club that's what they wanted my role to be, and I was comfortable being in that role, but being able to be with the boys every session makes it so much easier.
"Our middles are unbelievable laying that platform and, as a spine it's our first season together, but we've been able to build that chemistry over the full season and it's been great."
Foster's dominant role has come as no surprise given his pedigree, but what has been something of a sleeper hit is his combination with halves partner Max Devlin.
Drip-fed first grade action in campaign that was ultimately halted by COVID last season, Devlin has emerged at the perfect foil in a side that's run in a staggering 409 points.
In a year that's seen rivals struggle for continuity in the spine, it shapes as the Dogs trump card in a decider that could not be more evenly matched.
"I've absolutely loved playing with Maxy," Foster said.
"It's only his first full season in first grade and I try to take that weight off his shoulders. I do most of the kicking and things like that but that just allows him to free up with his edge.
"I've got a heap of trust in him, he's got Cass (Liam Cassidy) and Benny Rumble, two of the best strike players in the comp, on his edge and we link up when we need to as well.
"He's scored a few [tries] this year but he's also set a lot up and I'm just amazed at the calmness of the bloke. You see him kick goals and he's not rattled by anything.
"For young bloke he's so cool and calm and I've loved every second of playing with him."
The feeling's mutual for Devlin, whose sharpness with the boot has seen him lead the league in points with 148.
"It was pretty natural from the start, he's the best halves partner I've ever played with," Devlin said.
"He just said to me from the start 'do your own thing'. He put a lot of confidence in me and always got around me from the get-go.
"I just let him do his thing, run the team around, and I just chime in every now and then and do my own thing. He makes it really easy for me."
While he admits his breakout first grade season has come as a surprise, Devlin always carried a quiet confidence that he could make his presence felt.
"It's exceeded my expectations," he said.
"It's probably the most fun I've had playing footy. It's been so disjointed the last couple of years. Collies weren't in the comp two years ago so I went and played AFL for a year.
"I only came back last year and I got a few games of first grade in and then it got cut short. It was a bit disappointing for it to be taken away, but I think I'm reaping the rewards now from the few games I got last year.
"I've always been pretty confident in myself and Nathan [Fien's] given me a lot of confidence as well.
"When I've got Benny Rumble and Liam Cassidy on that edge, you feel pretty safe when you've got them inside and outside of you."
If Devlin's been a surprise packet, Rumble's been an out-and-out sensation as a rookie, grabbing 13 tries in his maiden top grade season.
The tally includes a first-half double that sealed his side's path to the grand final in last week's prelim victory over Thirroul, the 80-metre effort for the second was one for the highlight reel.
"I was just out on the edge and I saw they were shaping to kick across field and I just thought 'Oh God, there's going to be some pressure coming through here'," Rumble said.
"I just went up and caught it. I saw a bit of room and thought I'd better take it. I didn't think much, I just thought 'go, don't get caught'.
"All I could hear was the crowd screaming, I wasn't sure if there was someone on my tail or not, I was just going for it.
"It was right before halftime and it wasn't until I was walking off I realised it was pretty big."
The 18-year-old shifted from his hometown of Cootamundra two years ago without a contract, though he admits it was "in the back of the back of the mind" when he enrolled at Edmund Rice College.
He's since been snapped up on a three-year deal by the Dragons and has shown his ceiling is well above junior rep level where he turned out for the Steelers this year.
"I got a [first grade] game last year and it was really physical," he said.
"I'd never played a game like it, bigger bodies, playing against men. It took a bit to get used to but we've got top quality players in this team, we're in the grand final for a reason.
"Being around those boys gives you confidence. There were a few runs early on where I broke through and I realised I could be a good player in this competition.
"I'm happy I've found my role and to be playing in a grand final is pretty surreal. Magic Round this year was the first time I played [at WIN Stadium] and being on a big stage like that is what you play for.
"To get on that field and be out there in a grand final is even better."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
