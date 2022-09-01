After speaking at an event last year, Grace Tame remembers spotting a nervous man in his 50s among those lined up to meet her.
When it was his turn to speak with her, he didn't say a word and instead reached out his pinky finger. She knew exactly what this meant.
"I asked if I could give him a hug," Ms Tame told a crowd of hundreds at the University of Wollongong's inaugural Respect Week.
The man whispered in her ear and told her he was sexually abused as a four-year-old. Ms Tame heard this was the first time the man had disclosed his experience to anyone else, and that he hadn't been able to shake anyone's hand for years.
Receiving hatred and online abuse has become part of being a vocal advocate for child sexual abuse survivors, the 2021 Australian of the Year told the crowd of staff and students.
But helping others use their voice, just like the man she met, beats any of the vitriol she has received, she said.
"Most survivors never get the chance to speak. They take these stories to the grave," Ms Tame said.
"There is no stereotype as to what a survivor looks like.
"Always believe in your inner core and keep using your voice."
Most people are familiar with Ms Tame's story by now. Her teacher spent less than two years in prison for sexually abusing her when she was just 15.
He was 58, and went on to describe his crimes in Australian media as "awesome" and "enviable".
When she tried to share her experience, she found she was silenced by laws that prevented victims of sexual abuse from being identified publicly - even if they wished to identify themselves.
Ms Tame and her supporters began a campaign to have the law overturned, and were successful in April 2020.
Now she is fighting to remove the word 'relationship' from legislation relating to child sex abuse, she told the crowd, as it does not reflect the gravity of the insidious crime.
"11 years ago I made the decision I would defy the status quo and there's no stopping now," she said.
Ms Tame received a standing ovation from the hundreds of students and staff of all genders who attended her powerful keynote address on Thursday, which was hosted by Triple J presenter and UOW alumni Lucy Smith.
A program of activities was held across the week for the university's inaugural Respect Week, focused on having open and honest conversations surrounding cultural respect, sexual harassment and assault, equity, diversity and inclusion.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M. Davidson also took to the crowd on Thursday and pointed to the 2021 National Students Survey results which revealed 6 per cent of Australian university students had experienced sexual assault on campus.
"We can and must do better to prevent sexual assault and harassment on our campus and in society," Professor Davidson said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
