Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Standing ovation for 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame at University of Wollongong's inaugural Respect Week 2022

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Tame pictures at a National Press Club address last year. Picture: Karleen Minney

After speaking at an event last year, Grace Tame remembers spotting a nervous man in his 50s among those lined up to meet her.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.