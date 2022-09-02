Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Illawarra League: Wests Devils' title push takes old mates full circle

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:22am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL CIRCLE: Wests fullback Brad Scott is chasing a premiership with the Devils 12 years after claiming his first. Picture: Anna Warr

In the rugby league career of Wests veteran Brad Scott, not much has ever gone to plan; not that it's been a bad thing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.