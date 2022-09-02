Illawarra League: Wests Devils' title push takes old mates full circle

In the rugby league career of Wests veteran Brad Scott, not much has ever gone to plan; not that it's been a bad thing.
When he first arrived at Parrish Park, it was initially to play third grade. In the end, he played a key role in the Devils 2010 premiership, the middle peg of a famous three-peat under Paul McGregor.
Advertisement
The following year didn't go to plan either, with a preseason injury seemingly ruling him out for the year. As it happened, he returned late to win a reserve grade comp.
"I won a comp [in 2009], but it was Uni Titans in third grade," Scott said.
"I came to Wests the next year to play third grade and ended up playing a first grade grand final. Then in the third one I did my groins in the preseason.
"I got back with three weeks to go and won the second grade grand final so, I did the three-peat, just not the one everyone talks about."
All of it was unexpected, but nothing like the situation he finds himself in this week, one win away from another premiership with Wests, more than a decade after claiming his first.
It's impressive enough before you consider the fact that he pulled up stumps altogether back in 2014. He was young, but convinced he was done.
"At that stage I was," he said.
"I couldn't see myself playing again. I had a little gap year down at Kiama in 2018, but I was working for myself so I couldn't risk [injury] and I lost a bit of the passion for it."
As such, there's a fair hit of irony in the fact the COVID pandemic that saw all rugby league grind to a halt is what, essentially, brought him back.
"It was probably COVID really," he said.
"There was a lot of boredom there and it was obviously a tough time for everyone and I just had to look back at what made me happy back in the day.
"I looked back at footy and my days here at Wests and how enjoyable it was. I only came back to help Kingy (Justin King) with second grade.
"That was all I planned on but I ended up training and then thinking about playing with Kingy. Then one day Pete [McLeod] grabbed me and said 'come and have a run with us for a bit'.
"I got that competitiveness back and wanted to play with the big boys. Winning the comp definitely wasn't my purpose in coming back.
"I was just after the camaraderie and mateship you get from playing in a footy team. I was just looking to find that again."
He's ultimately found more than that, including top form in the No. 1 jumper that saw him steer the Devils through a tricky start to the season amid a crippling injury toll.
Advertisement
He hasn't lost his touch since shifting to the wing through the finals series, grabbing two tries and laying on another in his side's 24-8 major semi-final win over Thirroul a fortnight ago.
Not bad for a bloke just shy of his 36th birthday.
"I never really counted myself out, I used to watch and think 'I could probably still play' and I also watched a few and was glad I wasn't," he said.
"There's guys now like Dyl Lauri and Millo (Grant Millington), I don't want to be on the receiving end of those blokes. They've whacked a few blokes the last couple of weeks.
"I guess I knew I had the ability, but it was just about whether my body would hold up. Anyone old like me will tell you your brain's 10 metres ahead of where your body can get you.
"You just have to anticipate and rely on some knowledge to get to you there. It's worked out all right."
Advertisement
The shift to the flank has come as a result of Mitch Porter's sparkling form in the No. 1 jumper, the Devils' 2018 premiership-winning skipper desperate to add another crown to his resume against Collegians on Sunday.
I called Rylesy straight away and said 'I've never vouched for a bloke in my life, but you need to get this guy here'. That was it, he's been one of the best players in the comp the last 10 years.- Brad Scott
It would be a keystone achievement in a stellar nine-year tenure at Parrish Park that wouldn't have happened at all without Scott's first and last effort as a recruitment manager.
"I played OzTag with him at rep level," Scott said.
"He was from up north of Tamworth there (Warialda) and he got his way into the Australian team on the pure skill and talent that he has. His [divisional] team was no good, but he just shone.
"He ended up making his way down here for Uni and he'd spoken to Corrimal. He called me up for some advice and at the time I was playing here and Rylesy (Jason Ryles) was coaching.
Advertisement
"The more I thought about it, I thought 'I don't want to play against this bloke, I need to get him'. I said 'give me five minutes'.
"I called Rylesy straight away and said 'I've never vouched for a bloke in my life, but you need to get this guy here'.
"Five minutes later Mitch rang me back and said 'well, I'm coming to Wests, see you at training'. That was it, he's been one of the best players in the comp the last 10 years."
No one's more surprised at the trajectory than Porter, who was tossed on the wing by Ryles for his opening year.
"I was originally travelling down from Sydney and I was just happy to get some good footy down here," Porter said.
Advertisement
"The comp's changed so much along the way but I just love the club and I love what it's about and what it believes in. Everyone works for each other and it's just a great place to be around.
"The majority of the boys have been here for the last three years so it's been a long hard slog. There's been a massive build-up to this one so we're just looking forward to it."
Having drifted through a number of positions through two COVID-affected seasons, the Devils late-season rise has coincided with the captain's shift to fullback.
It's a jumper he hasn't worn with regularity in recent seasons but, in tandem with Scott, it's got Pete McLeod's side humming at the right time.
Advertisement
"After playing second-row I definitely appreciate what the forwards do a bit more," he said.
"I've gone to centre, I've tried bludging on the wing a bit. It was the game against Collies four weeks ago I got thrown at fullback and I was thinking 'Pete, what have you done here? I'm struggling at centre'.
"I've got twins at home and trying to get that balance between the family and footy's told a bit this year, but I'm feeling pretty match-fit now.
"I've got all the niggles the old boys get at the end of the year but I just love fullback because you're always in the game and I appreciate getting involved.
"Sometimes on the edge you can go missing, at fullback you can't. The boys look to you at the back and you have to deliver."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.