She's the number one No. 1 in the game, but Dragons star Emma Tonegato isn't as willing to shout it from the rooftops as coach Jamie Soward.
A straight shooter at the best of times, Soward was even more direct in labelling his star the game's best No. 1, suggesting those who disagree "don't know rugby league."
Those who disagree is a rapidly diminishing group, but Tonegato herself all-but cringes at the lofty praise.
"I just kind of let it wash over me and keep going with what I know," Tonegato said.
"Obviously getting that sort of compliment from Sowie who was such an incredible player is lovely, but at this point in my game I'm just trying to focus on me and not let those other things affect me.
"I'm someone who plays their best when they're calm and in control, so that's what I'm aiming to take into [Friday] night and all the games we play."
Contests on offer don't come much tougher than Friday's clash with the Roosters, the reigning premiers flying high having claimed their first two games by a combined 66-24 margin.
There'll be some added intrigue in Roosters fullback Sam Bremner coming up against her former club for the first time.
The 30-year-old mother of two was the Dragons inaugural skipper and the face of St George Illawarra's successful bid for a foundation NRLW license.
A bona fide Jillaroos great, Bremner's time in the NRLW has been limited by injury and two extended hiatuses for the birth of her two children.
Having initially agreed to a comeback with the Dragons, Corban Baxter's pregnancy offered up the opportunity for Bremner to play in her preferred position with the defending premiers.
It puts her on a collision course with her former club - and a former Helensburgh Tigerlillies teammate - but Tonegato isn't getting caught up in one-on-one battles, even if they're both wearing the No. 1.
"We first played together at the Helensburgh Tigers back in 2011 so it's been a while," Tonegato said.
"I see the videos of her and little Reef and Lakey watching her and it melts my heart, I'm so proud of her.
"She's been such a good role model for the game, she's come back from having two kids and is absolutely in the best form of her life.
"As long as she's still playing and as long as she's on the field she's going to put her best foot forward and we know how good she is.
"She's definitely someone we're going to have to keep an eye on out there. For me personally, I'm just focusing on me and the things I can control."
The Roosters ran in five tries to two against the Broncos last week, while the Dragons were left nursing some knocks following a gritty 16-10 win over Parramatta.
A similar effort won't cut it against the premiers, but Tonegato says her side can take some confidence out of last week's hard graft.
"It was a pretty tough game and we've got a five-day turnaround and I think that's the first time that's happened for a women's team," she said.
"I think we'll take a lot out of coming away with the two points when we know we didn't play our best.
"We've retained 17 girls from last season and when you only get a few weeks together before the season that becomes crucial. I think those combinations come to light, especially when we're not playing our best footy.
"We're not looking at it as a grand final rematch [this week]. There's no trophies won at the end of it and we're just trying to focus on us and coming away with those two points."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
