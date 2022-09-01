Northern Wollongong residents fear their slice of suburbia is becoming a criminal hotspot.
Break-ins and thefts have dramatically increased, causing sleepless nights and constant worry, one Woonona resident said.
Nicole Pearson has been rattled after her 13-year-old son's bike was stolen from outside Woonona IGA on Sunday afternoon.
"My son got off the bike just to quickly buy chewing gum from the store which was about three steps away and within seconds a man jumped from behind and rode the bike away," she said.
Mrs Pearson is grateful her son was unhurt but is unnerved knowing he was being watched and followed.
"My son bought the bike for $3000 after saving for more than two years, doing lots of lawn mowing and other jobs in people's yards - he is just inconsolable," she said.
"He put in so much hard work to buy his mountain bike and it was gone in an instant, it is so unfair," she said.
Mrs Pearson's car has been broken into twice and the residents in her locality have also had similar experiences.
"Getting a better camera network might make perpetrators think twice before they go around stealing," she said.
Mrs Pearson believes stricter penalties for such crimes would make the streets safer.
Her husband Gerard Evans is disappointed in the police and feels that they haven't been given much support.
A NSW Police spokesperson said they are still investigating the alleged theft of the bike.
"As inquiries continue, police wish to speak to a male described as being of Caucasian appearance and between 180cm-185cm tall. He was wearing a grey-hooded jumper and dark-coloured shorts at the time," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information - including witnesses or nearby businesses - is urged to come forward and call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Mrs Pearson is unfortunately not the only one who has had such an experience.
Another Woonona resident, Joel Wheeln, caught suspicious activity on his security camera, showing a man trying to break into his vehicle.
"Luckily he couldn't but, break-ins are a big concern at the moment. No one knows what to do," he said.
Balgownie, it seems, is another suburb dealing with the same issue.
One resident, who wished to be anonymous, was broken into and robbed about two weeks ago.
"It looks to me like a small number of people who know the area well are taking advantage of their knowledge of the area and looking for quick and easy financial gains by stealing cars, burgling houses," he said.
The resident said the area appears to have been targeted as the incidents are continuing.
"Our house was the first house of what was then a kind of a string of other events that followed," he said.
He said it is discomforting to know someone has their eyes on you.
Police ask residents to play their part in deterring thieves through simple measures including securing vehicles, homes, and power boxes.
Always ensure your vehicle is locked and you take personal belongings with you when you leave your car.
