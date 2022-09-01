Moss Vale man found guilty of intimidation

A 29-year-old-year-old Moss Vale man has been found guilty of intimidation intended to cause fear or physical harm.
Rhys Bastin appeared before Magistrate Geraldine Beattie at Moss Vale Local Court on August 30 after he was charged following an incident at his residence on February 26, 2021.
Advertisement
According to police documents tendered in court, the victim, a vegetation management worker who subcontracted for Endeavour Energy, was performing his work duties in Moss Vale between 9:45 am and 10 am on February 26, 2021.
The victim was approached by Bastin after the workers had moved on from his property.
Bastin said "you need to cut this tree down right now" in reference to a tree that had been trimmed by the workers.
The victim replied that he needed to trim around the power line.
According to the police documents, Bastin said to the victim "you have got to cut it you f----ing c---t".
When the the victim tried to explain that he couldn't, the accused then said, "I'm f---ing coming back".
The court heard that the victim saw Bastin go to his garage and return with a wooden axe in his hand.
Police statements said that when the victim saw Bastin with the axe, he left in his vehicle as he thought the accused would become physical.
In an interview with police, Bastin said he only went outside with his 'tomahawk' axe to cut the tree which he wanted the workers to do.
Magistrate Beattie said the situation had arisen because of Bastin's actions.
"What you've pleaded to is a serious charge of violence," she said.
"The victim had no choice, he had to do what he was told. He is not a friend or your employee, he was there to do his job.
"Did you listen? No. You started mouthing off and telling him to cut the tree.
"You go to your garage, and you have a wooden axe in your possession.
"That would be terrifying for the people you're abusing. All they could see was a madman holding an axe."
Magistrate Beattie said that the victim was still shaken and upset when he was interviewed by police.
"It's terrifying behaviour," she said.
Advertisement
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.