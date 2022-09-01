Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

Belgian 'master of all trades' is one to beat at world titles, Simon Gerrans tells Rupert Guinness

By Rupert Guinness
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contender: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo-Visma celebrates at the finish line during the 86th Bretagne Classic in France last week. Picture by Bruno Bade/Getty Images

Belgian Wout van Aert and "any" rider on the Dutch women's team are the outright favourites to win their respective elite road races at the UCI World Championships this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.