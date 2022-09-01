Belgian Wout van Aert and "any" rider on the Dutch women's team are the outright favourites to win their respective elite road races at the UCI World Championships this month.
That's the view of former Australian cycling star Simon Gerrans who says their biggest threat to winning is their own teams.
Advertisement
He believes the high expectation on the Belgian and Dutch teams could add excessive pressure and be their undoing, as it was at last year's titles in Leuven, Belgium.
In the men's road race, Van Aert's favouritism on home soil did not stop Frenchman Julian Alaphillipe from defending his crown in a solo attack. Belgium's best finisher was Jasper Stuyven in fourth, while Van Aert finished in 11th place.
Meanwhile, in the women's race, the powerful Dutch team last year fell to Italian sprinter Elisa Balsamo who won the title.
The best Dutch rider was second placed Marianne Voss.
The Dutch women's team were also caught out in last year's Tokyo Olympic Games road race. Despite their strength, they failed to account for Austrian Anna Keisenhofer who soloed to victory over Dutch silver medallist Annemiek van Vleuten.
At Wollongong, the 164.3km women's and 266.9km men's races are the last events of the September 18-25 world titles.
Gerrans believes Van Aert, who won the green points jersey in July's Tour de France and three stages (including the stage 20 time trial), has the versatility to match every scenario.
"On the season he's had, Van Aert is the rider to beat," he said.
"Tell me a course that doesn't suit him. He can sprint. He can time trial. He can climb. He's a master of all trades."
Asked what Van Aert's biggest challenge will be in the race, Gerrans said: "The Belgians have failed riding for one leader ... last year they did while Van Aert wasn't on his day."
Van Aert will obviously face his challengers in the peloton. Alaphillippe would normally be one of the strongest of them, but he dislocated his shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday and his participation is now in doubt.
Another challenger is Australia's Michael Matthews, based on his attacking flare to win stage 14 of the Tour to Mende.
"I do see him as a contender," says Gerrans of Matthews.
Meanwhile, for the women's elite road race in which the Australian team led by Amanda Spratt should feature strongly, Gerrans said the Dutch showed at the Tour de France Femmes in August they are the strongest in women's cycling.
Advertisement
He believes any of them could win the world title.
"The dominant force are the Dutch," Gerrans said.
"It's really down to who is first of them to go at the right moment and can carry on with it. Although, they got upstaged last year by Balsami. And at the Olympics they just weren't cohesive."
Gerrans, whose cycling career ended in 2018, is today juggling his position as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the upmarket cycling shop and tour company The Service Course, with television commentary.
He was on the commentary team for SBS Television for this year's Tour, and is so for SBS on the Vuelta which is currently on.
Last week, Gerrans was also named on the commentary team for the 2022 world championship host broadcast.
Advertisement
As a rider, Gerrans won stages in all three grand tours - the Tour, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta. He also wore the Tour's yellow overall leader's jersey for two days in 2013 and claimed numerous wins, including victories in the Milan-San Remo (2012) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2014) one day classics. Gerrans, who represented Australia at the world road titles 13 times, was also second in the elite road race in 2014 at Ponferrada in Spain behind the solo attacker Poland Michal Kwiatkowski.
Not winning the world title still pains Gerrans.
Asked if he can now reflect on that silver medal as an achievement, Gerrans laughs, but then he admits: "People said that I would look back on it and be very proud about it. But no, the title slipped away. I won a lot of great races; but in my career the missing result is the world title."
What Gerrans is proud of though is that he got to wear the Australian jersey as much as he did in the world road titles.
"It was always special, regardless of what point in my career I did and what the objectives of myself or the team were," Gerrans says.
Advertisement
"As a professional cyclist you wear your trade team jersey on every other day, but on this one day of the year you get to wear your national jersey. It is a real honour."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.