In a career spanning 35 years in human services, Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell said the most difficult moment came in the final year in his career.
In January 2022, as government health advice changed and people were let out of isolation as COVID spread through the community, Warrigal homes, that were previously safe havens from the virus, became a place of fear.
"For two years I think we had one case," he said. "Unfortunately the government's change of policy where masks were off and crowds can meet again, just before Christmas and New Year's Eve led to a massive explosion of cases inside aged care."
The virus, which raged through the community in early 2022 and hit the elderly particularly hard, led to 26 people in Warrigal's care dying with COVID, Mr Sewell said.
The constant threat of COVID made for sleepless nights at the executive level.
"I feared we'd have a lot of people die," Mr Sewell said.
"People who had long, incredible lives, who'd survived cancer, world wars, many would be taken out by this devilish global pandemic that targets older people inside the place people would trust."
Mr Sewell said the pandemic also put pressure on staff, who had worked throughout the pandemic in full PPE, terrified that they would unwittingly pass on the virus from their family to those in their care and vice versa.
Mr Sewell, who will retire at the end of October, said the pandemic exposed the dire state of the aged care industry, even after a Royal Commission and countless inquiries. What it also exposed, however, was the callous way the public treated older Australians.
"I think it's one of the worst excesses of the pandemic that originally we were worried about every person who passed, but we now have more than 60 or 70 people passing a week, and if they're elderly or have underlying health conditions, we don't care, and that is appalling," he said.
"Many of these people would have lived another five or 10 years of happy life, they would have seen grandchildren and great-grandchildren born, they would have been at granddaughters' weddings, they would have participated in their own 100th birthdays, many of them would have enjoyed a rich, satisfying and happy life, but were taken out by this pandemic."
According to former Age Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, age discrimination is the most insidious of all forms of discrimination and age discrimination laws were the weakest of all anti-discrimination laws.
Backing Ms Broderick up was a survey conducted by the Australian Human Rights Commission in 2021, which found 90 per cent of Australians agree ageism exists in Australia and it remained the most accepted form of prejudice in Australia.
This dismissal of the rights and in some cases humanity of older people has been reflected in the way older people have been treated in Australia, borne out in the aged care sector.
"Twenty years of neglect by subsequent governments and 20 years of good reports that pointed the way for improvement were largely ignored," Mr Sewell said.
In this time, the aged care sector morphed from nursing homes run by a handful of charities to retirement villages operated by corporate behemoths.
In addition to demographic changes as Australians lived longer lives, reforms introduced by the Howard government allowed for the privatisation of the sector.
This legislation enabled a range of new operators to enter the sector. Mr Sewell, who joined Warrigal soon after the reforms were enacted, said this came with positives and negatives.
"Privatisation led to diversity. Diversity is a good thing as people can choose - as long as they choose wisely."
Aged care facilities that satisfied individuals' religious, cultural or care needs sprung up, but a smorgasbord of choice can also hide the underlying motives at play.
"People have to be careful what service provider they choose. The government might be funding it, but it's a private organisation and some of them can be trusted, but others can't," Mr Sewell said.
These issues were thrown out into the open during the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and safety. Harrowing accounts of mistreatment of the eldery, which had been filtering out in the media in the years prior, were brought out into the open.
Increased compliance and monitoring also highlighted concerns, and Warrigal was not immune.
The not-for-profit, which continues to retain an entirely volunteer-run board, had grown from its original facility run by volunteers at Mount Warrigal to one of the largest aged care providers in the Illawarra, with a footprint expanding to the Southern Highlands and the ACT.
Mr Sewell said there were financial difficulties to overcome and an inspection of Warrigal's Warilla facility by the aged care watchdog led to a sanction in 2019. Warrigal Warilla subsequently closed in 2022.
Overall, however, Mr Sewell said the organisation was able to remain true to its founding principles, and this enabled it to remain trusted in the community.
"Warrigal has held on to its original founding purpose at Mount Warrigal by volunteers, and has always had a listening tone to its community and is engaged with his community."
Mr Sewell said the resulting report with 140 recommendations was a "marvellous" piece of work that pointed a way forward for the sector.
"I've heard it said that it takes three or four terms of government to roll out a Royal Commission report. So it'll be quite a while. But the big, big pieces are already starting to be rolled out."
Mr Sewell said lifting wages was the most pressing outcome of the report, bringing aged care nurses into line with their counterparts in the hospital sector and care workers into line with those in the disability sector.
Other changes, including a star rating system, would also address failings in transparency that crept in during the privatisation of the sector.
Whoever steps into Mr Sewell's shoes will have to grapple with an ageing population that is simultaneously demanding more in-home care and greater higher need care in aged care facilities. But, Mr Sewell said he's positive about the sector's future.
"There's no other human service that has a relationship with people for this long," he said.
"Universities, maybe five, 10 at the most, schools, maybe 12 or 13 years, in aged care there are 35 years of potential relationship with the provider that you choose. It's a long time and it's got to be built on trust."
