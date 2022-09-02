Wollongong coal miner told to assess environmental damage from runoff

Coal miner Peabody is facing further consequences from an incident where large amounts of fine coal particles were discharged into a creek that feeds into the Royal National Park.
It has been ordered by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) to assess how much coal material was discharged, how far it reached into the creek system, and what environmental damage this caused.
The EPA fined Peabody's subsidiary Metropolitan Collieries $15,000 in June for polluting Camp Gully Creek during heavy rains in January.
Now the EPA has added a new condition to Metropolitan's pollution licence, that it engage an environmental expert firm to report on the damage and how it can best be remediated by next Friday.
A spokewoman for Peabody said it had been working to remediate the creek.
"Following an independent, site-wide review of surface water management, civil works are underway to implement improved controls of excess stormwater," she said.
"The company has engaged external environmental experts to identify impacts to local waterways and advise on practical remediation measures.
"Our environmental team has carried out remediation work in the immediate vicinity of the site and we are committed to undertaking any further activities that may be required to improve environmental outcomes in local waterways."
Camp Gully Creek flows into the Hacking River, which travels north all the way through the national park.
Environmentalists last month said the fine was not significant enough to have an impact on the miner.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
