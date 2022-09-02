Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong coal miner told to assess environmental damage from runoff

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coal mine runoff in Camp Gully Creek. Picture courtesy EPA.

Coal miner Peabody is facing further consequences from an incident where large amounts of fine coal particles were discharged into a creek that feeds into the Royal National Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.